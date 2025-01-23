Omaha Mavericks face the Saint Thomas Tommies on 7-game win streak

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-5, 5-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (11-9, 5-0 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha will attempt to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory against St. Thomas.

The Mavericks have gone 5-2 at home. Omaha ranks sixth in the Summit League with 12.3 assists per game led by JJ White averaging 2.8.

The Tommies are 5-0 in Summit League play. St. Thomas is the leader in the Summit League scoring 11.1 fast break points per game.

Omaha averages 73.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 74.7 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The Mavericks and Tommies match up Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 10.5 points for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games.

Miles Barnstable is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tommies: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press