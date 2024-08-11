Olympics TV schedule today: How to watch every sport on the final day at Paris Games

After 15 thrilling days of intense competition throughout France, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games have reached their pinnacle with the final day of events that will be followed by the grand closing ceremony of the Summer Games.

There are still several medals still to be awarded in events such as the women's marathon, men's handball, and men's and women's water polo, among other events on Sunday.

The women's basketball competition's highly anticipated gold medal match will be the final event of the day, and is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. After all the events have concluded, Paris will host the official end of the historic Summer Games during the closing ceremony.

Here is the complete schedule for Day 16 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Sunday, August 11.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

TV: NBC | USA Network | CNBC | E! | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air live across one of NBC, USA Network, E! and CNBC, as well as Spanish broadcasts on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock, Fubo (which offers a free trial) and NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch: Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Peacock

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

2024 Paris Olympic Games Day 16 schedule

Sunday, August 11:

Athletics:

Women's Marathon (Medal event): 2 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball:

Women's Bronze Medal Game: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Gold Medal Game: 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track:

Women's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals - Race 1: 5:22 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Quarterfinals: 5:29 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals - Race 2: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4: 5:57 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals - Decider: 6:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places: 6:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Semifinals: 6:29 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals - Race 1: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4: 6:53 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals - Race 2: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Final for places 7-12: 7:23 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Final for Gold: 7:32 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals - Decider: 7:44 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Points Race 4/4: 7:56 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Handball:

Men's Bronze Medal Match: 3 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Gold Medal Match: 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Modern Pentathlon:

Women's Final Riding Show Jumping: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Final Fencing Bonus Round: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Final Swimming 200m Freestyle: 6:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Final Laser Run: 6:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball:

Women's Gold Medal Match: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo:

Men's Classification 5th-6th: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Bronze Medal Match: 4:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Gold Medal Match: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Weightlifting:

Women's +81kg: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling:

MFS 65kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 65kg Bronze Medal Match: 6 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 65kg Final: 6:25 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg Bronze Medal Match: 6:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg Final: 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg Bronze Medal Match: 7:20 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg Final: 7:45 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

