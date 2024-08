Olympics TV schedule today: How to watch every sport happening August 3 at Paris Games

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games is entering Day 8, and the competition is only intensifying. On Saturday, August 8, over 20 medals will be awarded to champions from around the world.

Team USA will participate in multiple team and individual events, all striving for the ultimate goal of winning gold and standing on top of the podium. The USA Basketball Men's National Team will play their final group stage game against Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, the U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team, who fell to Germany 17-13 in their opening game, will be looking for redemption as they face off against China in a pool play matchup.

The world's fastest women will compete in the highly anticipated 100-meter final, a race that will surely keep you on the edge of your seat. Equally intense will be the battle among top women swimmers in the 200-meter individual medley final, a competition that promises to be a test of skill and endurance.

Here is the full Day 8 schedule at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, a day filled with must-see action. Don't miss a single event as the competition heats up and champions are crowned.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be aired live across NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

2024 Paris Olympic Games Day 8 schedule

Saturday, August 3:

Archery:

Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination Round: 3:30a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Individual Quarterfinals: 7 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Individual Semifinals: 7:52 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match: 8:33 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Individual Gold Medal Match: 8:46 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men's Floor Exercise Final (Medal event): 9:30 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Vault Final (Medal event) : 10:20 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pommel Horse Final (Medal event): 11:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Athletics:

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles: 4:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pole Vault Qualification: 4:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Preliminary Round: 4:35 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group A: 4:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 800m Repechage Round: 5:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Round 1: 5:45 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group B: 6 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault: 7:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group A: 1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 1500m Repechage Round: 1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Shot Put Final (Medal event): 1:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Semi-Final: 1:50 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group B: 2:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Triple Jump Final: 2:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final (Medal event): 2:55 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Final (Medal event): 3:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Decathlon 1500m: 3:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton:

Women's Singles Quarterfinal: 2:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Quarterfinal: 3:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Quarterfinal: 4:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Quarterfinal: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match: 10:10 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball:

Women's Group Phase - Group A: China vs. Puerto Rico: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group Phase - Group A: Serbia vs. Spain: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group Phase - Group C: Puerto Rico vs. United States: 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group Phase - Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball 3x3:

Women's Pool Round: Canada vs. Azerbaijan: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: Spain vs. Germany: 12 p.m. on ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: France vs. Australia: 12:35 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool Round: China vs. United States: 1:05 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Play-in Games: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Play-in Games: 4:05 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball:

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match (Six matches): 3:30 a.m. ET - 11 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's or Women's LL round match: 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing:

Men's 57kg - Quarterfinals: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 71kg - Quarterfinals: 10:02 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg - Quarterfinals: 10:34 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg - Quarterfinals: 11:06 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 60kg - Semifinal (Medal event): 11:38 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 57kg - Quarterfinals: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 71kg - Quarterfinals: 2:32 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg - Quarterfinals: 3:04 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg - Quarterfinals: 3:36 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 60kg - Semifinal (Medal event): 4:08 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom:

Women's Kayak Cross Round 1: 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Round 1: 10:40 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Cross Repechage: 12:05 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Repechage: 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Road:

Men's Road Race (Medal event): 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian:

Dressage Team Grand Prix Special (Medal event): 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Fencing:

Women's Sabre Team Table of 8: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Team Classifications 5-8: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Team Semifinal 2 : 9:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Team Semifinal 1: 9:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Team Placement 7-8: 10:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Team Placement 5-6: 10:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match: 1 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match: 2 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Soccer:

Women's Quarter-final: Parc des Princes: 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarter-final: Lyon Stadium: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarter-final: Marseille Stadium: 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarter-final: La Beaujoire Stadium: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Golf:

Men's Round 3: 3 a.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Handball:

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Hungary vs. Netherlands: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Spain vs. France: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Brazil vs. Angola: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Slovenia vs. Sweden: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Norway vs. Germany: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Denmark vs. Korea: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field Hockey:

Women's Pool B: Great Britain vs. Argentina: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Netherlands vs. Japan: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Australia vs. Spain: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: United States vs. South Africa: 7:15 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: China vs. France: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Germany vs. Belgium: 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo:

Mixed Team Preliminary Rounds: 2 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16: 2 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Quarterfinals: 3:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Repechage: 4:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Semifinals: 5:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal A: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal B : 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Team Final (Medal event): 11:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing:

Women's Single Sculls Final C: 3:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Final C: 3:42 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Final B: 3:54 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Final B: 4:06 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Final A (Medal event): 4:18 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Final A (Medal event): 4:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Eight Final A (Medal event): 4:50 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Eight Final A (Medal event): 5:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing:

Men's Dinghy - Race 5: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy - Race 6: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy - Race 5: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy - Race 6: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 2: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 3: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 3: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 4: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting:

Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 1 : TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

25m Pistol Women's Final (Medal event): 3:30 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Skeet Men's Final (Medal event): 9:30 a.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming:

Women's 50m Freestyle - Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 1500m Freestyle - Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Butterfly Final (Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinals: 2:39 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Individual Medley Final (Medal event): 2:59 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 800m Freestyle Final (Medal event): 3:09 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final (Medal event): 3:33 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis:

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match: 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis:

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball:

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool C: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B: Japan vs. Kenya: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B: Poland vs. Italy: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A: Canada vs. Serbia: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo:

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Spain vs. Japan: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Croatia vs. Greece: 6:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Australia vs. Hungary: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Montenegro vs. United States: 10:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Serbia vs. France: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Italy vs. Romania: 3:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

