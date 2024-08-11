Olympics TV schedule today: How to watch every competition happening Aug. 11 at Paris Games
The final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics has arrived.
On the final day, women's basketball highlights the day with gold and bronze medal matches. Still, the day also features finals in wrestling, women's volleyball and other competitions on the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As is tradition, following the final competitions of the day, all the countries will take part in the closing ceremony, which is similar to the opening ceremony in honoring the countries that took part in the 2024 Olympics. The next Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.
Here is the complete 2024 Paris Olympics events scheduled for Sunday, August 11, including the 2024 Paris Games closing ceremony:
How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
TV: NBC | USA Network | CNBC | Golf Channel | E! | Telemundo | Universo
Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)
All the 2024 Paris Olympics events are airing live on the NBC family of networks, including NBC, USA Network, E!, and CNBC, as well as Spanish broadcasts of Universo and Telemundo. The events can also be streamed live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and Fubo (which offers a free trial).
2024 Paris Olympic Games Day 16 schedule
Sunday, August 11:
Ceremonies
Best of Paris 2024 | 2 p.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Closing Ceremonies of 2024 Paris Olympics | 2:30 p.m. | Telemundo (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Closing Ceremonies of 2024 Paris Olympics | 3 p.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Closing Ceremonies of 2024 Paris Olympics | 7 p.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Countdown to LA28 | 10 p.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Athletics
Women's Marathon | 2 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Marathon | 11:30 a.m. | Telemundo (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Marathon | noon | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Basketball
Men's Gold Final | midnight | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Bronze Final | 5:45 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Gold Final | 9:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Telemundo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Gold Final | 3:30 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Cycling Track
Handball
Men's Gold Final | 7:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Bronze Final | 11 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Volleyball
Weightlifting
Wrestling
