Olympics TV schedule today: How to watch every competition happening Aug. 11 at Paris Games

The final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics has arrived.

On the final day, women's basketball highlights the day with gold and bronze medal matches. Still, the day also features finals in wrestling, women's volleyball and other competitions on the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As is tradition, following the final competitions of the day, all the countries will take part in the closing ceremony, which is similar to the opening ceremony in honoring the countries that took part in the 2024 Olympics. The next Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

Here is the complete 2024 Paris Olympics events scheduled for Sunday, August 11, including the 2024 Paris Games closing ceremony:

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

TV: NBC | USA Network | CNBC | Golf Channel | E! | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

All the 2024 Paris Olympics events are airing live on the NBC family of networks, including NBC, USA Network, E!, and CNBC, as well as Spanish broadcasts of Universo and Telemundo. The events can also be streamed live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and Fubo (which offers a free trial).

2024 Paris Olympic Games Day 16 schedule

Sunday, August 11:

Ceremonies

Best of Paris 2024 | 2 p.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Closing Ceremonies of 2024 Paris Olympics | 2:30 p.m. | Telemundo (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Closing Ceremonies of 2024 Paris Olympics | 3 p.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Closing Ceremonies of 2024 Paris Olympics | 7 p.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Countdown to LA28 | 10 p.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Athletics

Women's Marathon | 2 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Marathon | 11:30 a.m. | Telemundo (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Marathon | noon | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Basketball

Men's Gold Final | midnight | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Bronze Final | 5:45 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Gold Final | 9:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Telemundo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Gold Final | 3:30 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Cycling Track

Men's Keirin, Women's Sprint, Omnium | 9 a.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Handball

Men's Gold Final | 7:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Bronze Final | 11 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Volleyball

Women's Gold Final | 7 a.m. | NBC (Fubo), Telemundo Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Weightlifting

Women's 81+ kg Final | 9:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Wrestling

Finals: Men's 65, 97 kg and Women's 76 kg | 10 a.m. USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

