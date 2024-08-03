Olympics TV schedule today: Here's every sport happening today at Paris Games and how to watch

Another day of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics has arrived, and several gold medals are still up for grabs.

Saturday's slate of Olympic Games action includes more basketball action, including the U.S. Men's basketball team taking on Puerto Rico in a Group A game. There will also be quarterfinal action in women's soccer, the third round of men's golf, and more action in many other competitions.

Gold medals will also be awarded in equestrian, track and field, badminton, table tennis and other competitions. The counting of medals continues as each country attempts to gain an advantage over the competition.

Here's a complete list of Saturday's schedule of the Olympic competition in Paris, including start times, TV channel information and streaming options:

2024 Paris Olympic Games TV Schedule today

All times Eastern. All events will also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. TV listings channeled to change.

Saturday, Aug. 3

3x3 Basketball

Rowing, Basketball 3x3 | 4 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Pool Play | 12:45 p.m. | CNBC

Women's Play-in Round | 4 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Archery

Archery, Soccer | 7:50 a.m. | E!

Athletics

Track and field heats: 100m and more | 4 a.m. | E!

Track and field, Swimming and more | 5 a.m. | (Fubo)

Track and field, Swimming | 1 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Finals: Women's 100m and more | 1:10 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Badminton

Women's Doubles Gold Final | 1:30 p.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Basketball

Basketball and more | 8 a.m. | Universo (Spanish)

Men's Group A: USA vs. Puerto Rico | 11 a.m. | Telemundo (Spanish)

Men's Group D: Serbia vs. South Sudan | 3 p.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Men's Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA | 6 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan | 8 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Beach Volleyball

Men's Pool C: Germany (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. Poland (Bryl/Losiak) | 3 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Women's Pool F: Spain (Alvarez M/Moreno) vs. Germany (Ludwig/Lippmann) | 6:40 a.m. | E!

Women's Pool D: Canada (Melissa/Brandie) vs. Latvia (Tina/Anastasija) | 2:15 p.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Lucky Loser | 4:45 p.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Boxing

Men's Feather Quarterfinals and more | 12:15 p.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Boxing and more | 1 p.m. | Universo (Spanish)

Canoe Slalom

Men's and Women's Kayak Cross Heats | 9:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's and Women's Kayak Cross Heats | 11:45 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Cycling Road

Men's Road Race | 5 a.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Equestrian

Dressage: Team Final | 3 p.m. | E!

Fencing

Women's Team Sabre Quarterfinals | 7 a.m. | E!

Women's Team Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals | 1 p.m. | E!

Golf

Men's Round 3: Part 1 | 3 a.m. | Golf

Men's Round 3, Part 2 | 7 a.m. | Golf

Gymnastics

Men's and Women's Apparatus Final | 9:15 a.m. | E!

Women's Vault Finals | 10:20 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's Apparatus Finals | 4:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Handball

Women's Group B: Spain vs. France | 10 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Rowing

Rowing, Basketball 3x3 | 4 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Finals: Eights and more | 12:30 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Finals: Single sculls, eight | 3:45 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Shooting

Men's Skeet, Women's 25m Pistol Finals | 11:45 a.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Soccer

Archery, Soccer | 7:50 a.m. | E!

Women's Quarterfinals | 9 a.m. | Telemundo (Spanish)

Women's Quarterfinals | 11 a.m. | Universo (Spanish)

Women's Quarterfinals | 1 p.m. | Universo (Spanish)

Men's Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA | 11:15 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Women's Quarterfinals | 11:50 a.m. | E!

Swimming

Track and field, Swimming and more | 5 a.m. | (Fubo)

Heats: 50m and more | 5:20 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Track and field, Swimming | 1 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Table Tennis

Women's Singles: Gold Final | 8:45 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Tennis

Women's Gold Final | 4:30 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Volleyball

Women's Group Play | Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic | 6 a.m. | Telemundo (Spanish)

Water Polo

Men's Group: Montenegro vs. USA | 11 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics? TV channel listing, streaming

TV channel: NBC | USA Network | E!

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (Free Trial)

NBC, USA Network and E! network will air Saturday's action in the 2024 Paris Olympics competition. All Olympic coverage can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, or Fubo, which carries both NBC and USA Network and offers a free trial to select users.

