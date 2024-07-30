Olympics swimming schedule today: See full list of events for July 30 at 2024 Paris Games

Day 4 of swimming events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to begin Tuesday, July 30.

There are 13 events scheduled for the day, including the women's 100 meter backstroke final, the men's 800 meter freestyle final, and the men's 4x200 meter freestyle relay final, among others.

La Défense Arena's Olympic swimming pool will host most of the events at this year's Olympic Games, however the Seine River will host triathlon and marathon swimming races.

Here's what to know about Tuesday's swimming schedule for the 2024 Olympics.

July 30 Olympics swimming schedule

Here are the following swimming events scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 30.

Men's 200 meter Butterfly - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7a.m. ET

Men's 100 meter Freestyle - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7a.m. ET

Women's 1500 meter Freestyle - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7a.m. ET

Women's 100 meter Freestyle - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7a.m. ET

Men's 200 meter Breaststroke - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7a.m. ET

Men's 4x200 meter Freestyle Relay - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7a.m. ET

Men's 100 meter Freestyle - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 200 meter Butterfly - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 100 meter Backstroke - Final: between 2:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 800 meter Freestyle - Final: between 2:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 100 meter Freestyle - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 200 meter Breaststroke - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 4x200 Freestyle Relay - Final: between 2:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. ET

How to watch Olympics swimming on July 30, TV channel, broadcast schedule

Sunday's swimming events will be broadcast on NBC, USA and Telemundo at the following times. All events can also be streamed live on Peacock.

Starting at 5 a.m. ET: USA

6 a.m. ET: Telemundo

10:45 a.m. ET: NBC

2:30 p.m. ET: NBC

8 p.m. ET: NBC

Full Team USA Olympic swimming roster, event schedule

You can see the full Team USA swimming roster, along with which events they are expected to compete in, in the graphic below.

2024 Olympic Swimming Team ... by Gabe Hauari

2024 Olympics swimming schedule

Here's the full schedule of swimming event for this year's Olympic Games.

