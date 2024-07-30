Olympics soccer games today: United States vs. Guinea highlight Paris Games slate

Trips to the knockout round are on the line as men's soccer group play continues at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

And if the Euro and Copa America tournaments showed anything at this stage in the competition, Tuesday's eight-game slate should have fans on the edge of their seats — both in Paris and watching at home.

Headlining Tuesday's schedule of matches is the 1 p.m. ET window, as host country France takes on New Zealand and the USMNT takes on Guinea in Group A play.

Tuesday's contests also are the third and final match of group play. The top two teams from each of the four group brackets — Groups A, B, C and D — will advance to the knockout round that starts Friday.

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday's slate of soccer games at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including start time, TV channel information and streaming options:

2024 Paris Olympics men's soccer schedule today

All times Eastern. TV and streaming listings are subject to change, per NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Spain vs. Egypt | 9 a.m. | Telemundo, Peacock

Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan | 9 a.m. | Universo, Peacock

Group B: Ukraine vs. Argentina | 11 a.m. | Telemundo, Peacock

Group B: Morocco vs. Iraq | 11 a.m. | Peacock (digital only)

Group A: USMNT vs. Guinea | 1 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Telemundo, Peacock

Group A: New Zealand vs. France | 1 p.m. | Peacock (digital only)

Group D: Paraguay vs. Mali | 3 p.m. | Telemundo, Peacock

Group D: Israel vs. Japan | 3 p.m. | Peacock (digital only)

How to watch men's soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics today

TV channel: USA Network | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming options: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympics app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

The United States vs. Guinea Group A match will air in English on the USA Network and in Spanish on Telemundo. Streaming options for the game include, with a cable login authentication, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app.

Other streaming options include Peacock, NBCUniversal's dedicated streaming app, and Fubo, which carries a free trial.

2024 Paris Olympics Soccer scores, results today

Group C: Spain vs. Egypt

Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan

Group B: Ukraine vs. Argentina

Group B: Morocco vs. Iraq

Group A: USMNT vs. Guinea

Group A: New Zealand vs. France

Group D: Paraguay vs. Mali

Group D: Israel vs. Japan

