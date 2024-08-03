Olympics schedule tonight: What's on in primetime at Paris Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics are rolling on and the schedule on Saturday, August 3 should be a showcase for some of the biggest female stars representing the United States at these Summer Games.

The vault finals in women's gymnastics featuring Simone Biles, the women's 800-meter freestyle final in swimming with Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson's pursuit of a gold medal in the women's 100m meter final in track and field will headline NBC's primetime coverage of the Paris Olympics Saturday night.

Here's a look at what's slated to be featured during NBC's primetime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, August 3:

MEET TEAM USA: Follow all of USA TODAY's 2024 Paris Olympics coverage here

NBC Olympics Primetime Schedule today: Saturday, August 3

All times Eastern

NOTE: The schedule is subject to change according to NBCOlympics.com.

Saturday, August 3

Swimming: Men's 100m Butterfly Final | 8-11:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Track and Field: Men's Shot Put Final | 8 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Gymnastics: Women's Vault Final | 9 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Track and Field: Women's 100m Final | 9 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Swimming: Women's 800m freestyle Final | 8-11:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Swimming: Women's 200m Individual Medley Final | 8-11:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Swimming: Mixed 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final | 8-11:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Track and Field: Women's Triple Jump Final | 8-11:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Track and Field: Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final | 8-11:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Track and Field: Men's Decathlon Final | 8-11:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

MUST READ: Inside NBC's extravagant plans to bring you Paris Olympics coverage from *every* angle

How to watch 2024 Paris Olympic Games on TV and streaming

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: NBC | CNBC | USA Network | E! | GOLF Channel | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

How to watch: Catch all the 2024 Paris Olympic Games action with a subscription to Peacock

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympics primetime schedule: What to watch Saturday night