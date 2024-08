Olympics schedule tonight: What's on in primetime at Paris Games on Aug. 7

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are approaching their thrilling conclusion, with Day 12 promising a variety of events across Paris that will keep every fan entertained.

Day 12 had a spotlight on athletics and the fastest athletes from around the world. More than 20 medals were awarded across a range of sports, including taekwondo, weightlifting, artistic swimming, and cycling track, offering something for every sports enthusiast.

Anticipation is high for "Primetime in Paris," where NBC will recap the best of the day's events and the podium's best moments, bringing the excitement of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to the United States.

Here's the complete schedule for the August 7th "Primetime in Paris" of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action.

NBC Primetime schedule

NBC's Primetime coverage kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday night with a recap of multiple sports from earlier in the day. Here's which sports will be featured, according to NBC's latest schedule:

Diving: Men's springboard semifinals

Track & Field: Men's 110 meter hurdles semifinals

Track & Field: Men's 400 meters hurdles semifinals

Track & Field: Women's pole vault final

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be aired live across NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

2024 Paris Olympic Games Day 12 schedule

Wednesday, August 7:

Artistic Swimming:

Team Acrobatic Routine (Medal event): 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Athletics:

Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed: 1:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's High Jump Qualification: 4:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1: 4:15 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification-Gp A: 4:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 5000m Round 1: 5:10 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification-Gp B: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 800m Round 1: 5:55 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 1500m Repechage Round: 6:45 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pole Vault Final (Medal event): 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 110m Hurdles Semi-Final: 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Triple Jump Qualification: 1:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final: 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Semi-Final: 2:02 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Discus Throw Final: 2:25 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Semi-Final: 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Final (Medal event): 3:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Medal event): 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball:

Women's Quarterfinal: 5 a.m. ET - 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball:

Men's or Women's Quarterfinal: 11 a.m. ET - 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing:

Women's 57kg - Semifinal: 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 57kg - Semifinal: 3:46 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's +92kg - Semifinal: 4:02 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's +92kg - Semifinal: 4:18 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 63.5kg - Final: 4:34 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 80kg - Final: 4:51 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Sprint:

Women's Kayak Single 500m Heats: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Heats: 4:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Heats: 5:40 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Single 500m Quarterfinals: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Quarterfinals: 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Quarterfinals: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track:

Men's Sprint, Qualifying: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, First Round: 7:26 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Pursuit, First Round: 7:52 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/32 Finals: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, Repechages: 9:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/32 Finals Repechages: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/16 Finals: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit Finals for places 7-8: 12:04 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit Finals for places 5-6: 12:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit, Finals - For Bronze: 12:25 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit, Finals - For Gold: 12:33 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages: 12:42 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Pursuit, Finals - For Gold: 12:57 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/8 Finals: 1:38 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, 1/8 Finals Repechages: 2:14 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Diving:

Men's 3m Springboard Semifinal: 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary: 9 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Golf:

Women's Round 1: 3 a.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Handball:

Men's Quarterfinals: 3:30 a.m. ET - 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field Hockey:

Women's Semi-final: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Semi-final: 11 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing:

Mixed Multihull Medal Race: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy Medal Race: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 13: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 13: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 14: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 14: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 15: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 15: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 16: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 16: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Skateboarding:

Men's Park Prelims: 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Park Final: 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sport Climbing:

Men's Boulder & Lead, Semifinal - Lead: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Speed, Quarterfinals: 6:28 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Speed, Semifinals: 6:46 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Speed, Final: 6:55 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis:

Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Semifinal: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Taekwondo:

Women -49kg Round of 16 : 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Round of 16: 3:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Quarterfinals: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Quarterfinals: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Semifinals: 10:11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Semifinals: 10:24 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Repechage: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Repechage: 1:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:19 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:35p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:51 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests: 3:07 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -49kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:23 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -58kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:39 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball:

Men's Semifinals: 10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Semifinals: 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo:

Men's Quarterfinal: 8 a.m. ET - 2:35 p.m. ET on E!, NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Weightlifting:

Men's 61kg (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 49kg (Medal event): 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling:

MGR 77kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 50kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 97kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 67kg 1/8 Finals: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 67kg 1/4 Finals: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 67kg Semifinal: 12:15 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg Semifinal: 12:30 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg Semifinal: 12:55 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 77kg Bronze Medal Match: 1:33 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 77kg Final : 1:55 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 97kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:05 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 97kg Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 50kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:50 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 50kg Final (Medal event): 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

