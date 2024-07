Olympics schedule today: Every event, time, competition at Paris Games July 28

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are in full swing, with Day 2 bringing thrilling action on Sunday, July 28. As the Summer Games progress, 329 medals will be awarded in 32 sporting events by August 10, keeping fans all over the world on the edge of their seats, cheering on their country.

Team USA will continue their pursuit of gold in team sports that include Men's Water Polo, Men's Basketball, Women's Rugby Sevens, Women's soccer, and Beach Volleyball on Sunday.

Meanwhile, individual Americans will be making their mark in various swimming events, boxing, fencing, archery, and many other activities, each with their own inspiring journey and potential for victory.

Here is the full 2024 Paris Olympic Games Day 2 schedule for Sunday, July 28.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be aired live across NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

2024 Paris Olympic Games Day 2 schedule

Sunday, July 28:

Archery:

Women's Team 1/8 Elimination Round: 3:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Quarterfinals: 8:15 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Semifinals: 9:47 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Bronze Medal Match: 10:48 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Gold Medal Match: 11:11 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Artistic Gymnastics:

Women's Qualification - Subdivision 1: 3:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Qualification - Subdivision 2: 5:40 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Qualification - Subdivision 3: 8:50 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Qualification - Subdivision 4: 12 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Qualification - Subdivision 5: 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton:

Mixed Doubles Group play stage: 2:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Group play stage: 2:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Group play stage: 3:20 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Group play stage: 3:20 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Group play stage: 3:20 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Group play stage: 4:10 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles Group play stage: 4:10 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Group play stage: 5 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Group play stage: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Doubles Group play stage: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles Group play stage: 8:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Group play stage: 8:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Group play stage: 9:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Group play stage: 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Group play stage: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Group play stage: 2:20 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Group play stage: 2:20 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Group play stage: 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles Group play stage: 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Group play stage: 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Singles Group play stage: 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Basketball:

Men's Group Phase - Group C: South Sudan vs. Winner OQT PUR: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group Phase - Group A: Spain vs. China: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group Phase - Group C: Serbia vs. United States: 11:15 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group Phase - Group A: Serbia vs. Puerto Rico: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball:

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 3:30 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing:

Men's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 5:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 5:48 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 6:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 6:52 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 9:46 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 10:02 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 10:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 11:22 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 2:16 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 3:04 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 3:36 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom:

Women's Kayak Single Semifinal: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Single Final Medal event: 11:45 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Mountain Bike:

Women's Cross-country: 8:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian:

Eventing Team Cross Country: 4:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Eventing Individual Cross Country: 4:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Fencing:

Women's Foil Individual Table of 64: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Table of 64: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Foil Individual Table of 32: 4:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Table of 32: 6:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Foil Individual Table of 16: 8:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Table of 16: 9:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Foil Individual Table of 8: 9:55 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Table of 8: 10:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Foil Individual Semifinal 1: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Foil Individual Semifinal 2: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Semifinal 1: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Semifinal 2: 2:25 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout: 2:50 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Bronze Medal Bout: 3:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout: 3:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Épée Individual Gold Medal Bout: 4:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Soccer:

Women's Group C: Brazil vs. Japan: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group A: New Zealand vs. Colombia: 1 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group C: Spain vs. Nigeria: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group B: Australia vs. Zambia: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group A: France vs. Canada: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Group B: United States vs. Germany: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Handball:

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Brazil vs. Hungary: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Korea vs. Slovenia: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Sweden vs. Germany: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Denmark vs. Norway: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Angola vs. Spain: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: France vs. Netherlands: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Hockey:

Women's Pool A: Belgium vs. China: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Germany vs. Japan: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Australia vs. South Africa: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Great Britain vs. Spain: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Germany vs. Spain: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: Belgium vs. New Zealand: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Netherlands vs. France: 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: South Africa vs. Great Britain: 2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo:

Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32: 4:28 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Quarterfinals: 4:28 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16: 6:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Repechage: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Semifinals: 10:17 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Repechage: 10:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Semifinals: 10:51 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A: 11:18 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B: 11:28 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -66 kg Final Medal event: 11:38 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A: 11:49 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B: 11:59 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -52 kg Final Medal event: 12:09 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing:

Women's Single Sculls Repechages: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Single Sculls Repechages: 3:36 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Double Sculls Repechages: 4:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Double Sculls Repechages: 4:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pair Heats: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pair Heats: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Women's Double Sculls Heats: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Men's Double Sculls Heats: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Four Heats: 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Four Heats: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rugby Sevens:

Preliminary Phase (12 matches): 9:30 a.m. ET - 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing:

Women's Windsurfing - Race 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Windsurfing - Race 2 : TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing - Race 3: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing - Race 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing - Race 2: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Windsurfing - Race 3: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing - Race 4: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Windsurfing - Race 4: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Skiff - Race 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Skiff - Race 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Skiff - Race 2 : TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Skiff - Race 2: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Skiff - Race 3: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Skiff - Race 3: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting:

10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification: 3:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Pistol Men's Final Medal event: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification: 5:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Pistol Women's Final Medal event: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Skateboarding:

Women's Street Prelims: 6 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Street Final Medal event: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Surfing:

Women's Round 2: 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Round 2: 3:48 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming:

Men's 200m Freestyle - Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Backstroke - Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Freestyle - Heats: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Individual Medley Final Medal event: 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Butterfly Final Medal event: 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinals: 2:51 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals: 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals: 3:37 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Breaststroke Final Medal event: 3:54 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals: 4 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis:

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis:

MS First Round/WS First Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MS & WS First Round/MD & WD First Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MS & WS First Round/MD & WD First Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MS & WS First Round/MD & WD First Round: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

S First Round/WS First Round: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball:

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool C: Italy vs. Dominican Republic: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B: Poland vs. Japan: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Phase: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Phase: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo:

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Australia vs. Spain: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Serbia vs. Japan: 6:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Italy vs. United States: 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Croatia vs. Montenegro: 10:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: France vs. Hungary: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Romania vs. Greece: 3:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

