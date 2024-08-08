Olympics schedule today: Every event, time, competition at Paris Games on Thursday
There's only four days left of the 2024 Paris Olympics, although a multitude of sports are still in action.
Thursday's schedule is first headlined by the men's speed climbing final, which is making its first appearance at the Olympics as a standalone event. There's also canoeing finals, diving finals, boxing finals and men's basketball semifinals as part of the slate.
Many of the team sports whose competition has lasted the full two weeks at the Olympics are starting to come to a close, with most teams hoping to either qualify for the event final, or even take home the bronze medal.
Here's the full Olympics schedule for Thursday, August 8:
All times Eastern.
Here's the full 2024 Paris Olympics schedule for Thursday, August 8:
Swimming (Women's 10km open water) | 1:30 a.m. | USA
Golf (women's round 2: part 1) | 3 a.m. | Golf Channel
Taekwondo (men's 68kg, women's 57kg) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Table tennis (men's and women's team: quarterfinals) | 3:35 a.m. | USA
Diving (women's 3m springboard semifinal) | 4 a.m. | E! Network
Rhythmic gymnastics (Individual all-around: qualification part 1) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Sport climbing (women's combined: semifinal (lead) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Table tennis (men's team: semifinal 2) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (heats: men's and women's 4x100m) | 4 a.m. | USA
Track and field (Main: heptathlon, men's and women's 4x100 relays) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (women's shot put: qualification) | 4:20 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Canoeing (men's and women's K-4 sprint) | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Modern Pentathlon (men's and women's fencing ranking rounds) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (heptathlon: high jump) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Wrestling (Mat A: men's freestyle 57kg eliminations) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Wrestling (Mat B: women's freestyle 67kg eliminations) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Wrestling (Mat C: men's freestyle 86kg eliminations) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Sport climbing (men's speed, women's combined) | 5:45 a.m. | E! Network
Sailing (men's and women's kite medal series) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Sport climbing (men's speed: final) | 6:35 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Canoeing (men's C-2, men's and women's K-4 sprint: finals) | 6:40 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Canoeing (sprint: canoe, kayak semifinals, finals) | 7 a.m. | E! Network
Golf (women's round 2, part 2) | 7 a.m. | Golf Channel
Table tennis (men's team: semifinal) | 7 a.m. | USA
Water polo (women's classification Match 1) | 7 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Field hockey (men's bronze final) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Rhythmic gymnastics (individual all-around qualification) | 8 a.m. | E! Network
Taekwondo (men's 68kg, women's 57kg) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Water polo (women's semifinal 1) 8:35 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Diving (men's 3m springboard final) | 9 a.m. | E! Network
Rhythmic gymnastics (individual all-around: qualification) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Table tennis (women's team: semifinal 1) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (heats: men's and women's 4x100) | 9 a.m. | NBC
Weightlifting (women's 59kg: snatch/clean & jerk) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Boxing (men's middle, light finals) | 10 a.m. | USA
Volleyball (women's semifinal) | 10 a.m. | NBC
Handball (women's semifinal 1) | 10:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Taekwondo (women's 49kg, men's 58kg bronze/gold finals) | 10:30 a.m. | USA
Beach volleyball (semifinal) | 11 a.m. | E! Network
Cycling (track: women's keirin, men's omnium final) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Soccer (men's bronze finals) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Wrestling (men's 57kg, women's 57kg freestyle eliminations) | 11 a.m. | USA
Basketball (men's semifinal) | 11:30 a.m. | USA
Beach volleyball (men's semifinal) | 12 p.m. | NBC
Rhythmic gymnastics (individual all-around: qualification) | 12 p.m. | E! Network
Water polo (women's classification match 2) | 12 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Wrestling (finals: men's 87g Greco-Roman, women's 53kg freestyle) | 12:15 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Diving (women's 3m springboard final) | 1 p.m. | NBC
Field hockey (men's gold final) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (main: men's 200m, women's 400mH) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Taekwondo (men's 68kg, women's 57kg bronze/gold finals) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (Heptathlon: shot put) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Water polo (women's semifinal) | 1:30 p.m. | USA
Weightlifting (men's 73kg snatch / clean & jerk) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (finals: men's 200m) | 1:35 p.m. | NBC
Water polo (women's semifinal 2) | 1:35 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (women's long jump: final) | 1:55 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Table tennis (women's team: semifinal 2) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Volleyball (women's semifinal 2) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (men's javelin throw: final) | 2:20 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Basketball (men's semifinal) | 2:45 p.m. | USA
Beach volleyball (men's or women's semifinal 1) | 3 p.m. | E! Network
Boxing (men's fly, women's bantam (finals) | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Handball (women's semifinal 2) | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Beach volleyball (men's semifinal) | 4 p.m. | NBC
Handball (women's semifinal) | 4 p.m. | E! Network
Water polo (women's semifinal) | 5 p.m. | NBC
Wrestling (finals: GR 67kg, women's freestyle 53kg) | 5 p.m. | USA
Primetime in Paris | 8 p.m. | NBC
Volleyball (women's semifinal) | 8 p.m. | USA
Field hockey (men's gold finals) | 9:30 p.m. | USA
Water polo (women's semifinal) | 10:30 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)
Basketball (men's semifinal) | 11:30 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)
What channel are the Olympics on today?
All 2024 Paris Olympics events will air on NBC's family of networks, with non-televised events being broadcast on Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming platform. Thursday's aired events will be on NBC, USA Network, E! Network and the Golf Channel.
Streaming options are available on Peacock, which broadcasts every event at the Olympics, or Fubo, which carries all events being broadcast on TV channels.
