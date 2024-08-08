Olympics schedule today: Every event, time, competition at Paris Games on Thursday

There's only four days left of the 2024 Paris Olympics, although a multitude of sports are still in action.

Thursday's schedule is first headlined by the men's speed climbing final, which is making its first appearance at the Olympics as a standalone event. There's also canoeing finals, diving finals, boxing finals and men's basketball semifinals as part of the slate.

REQUIRED READING: Why Simone Biles was 'stressing' big time during gymnastics all-around final

Many of the team sports whose competition has lasted the full two weeks at the Olympics are starting to come to a close, with most teams hoping to either qualify for the event final, or even take home the bronze medal.

Here's the full Olympics schedule for Thursday, August 8:

REQUIRED READING: See 2024 Paris Olympics' medal count here:

Olympics schedule today

All times Eastern.

Here's the full 2024 Paris Olympics schedule for Thursday, August 8:

Swimming (Women's 10km open water) | 1:30 a.m. | USA

Golf (women's round 2: part 1) | 3 a.m. | Golf Channel

Taekwondo (men's 68kg, women's 57kg) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Table tennis (men's and women's team: quarterfinals) | 3:35 a.m. | USA

Diving (women's 3m springboard semifinal) | 4 a.m. | E! Network

Rhythmic gymnastics (Individual all-around: qualification part 1) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Sport climbing (women's combined: semifinal (lead) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Table tennis (men's team: semifinal 2) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (heats: men's and women's 4x100m) | 4 a.m. | USA

Track and field (Main: heptathlon, men's and women's 4x100 relays) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (women's shot put: qualification) | 4:20 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Canoeing (men's and women's K-4 sprint) | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Modern Pentathlon (men's and women's fencing ranking rounds) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (heptathlon: high jump) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Wrestling (Mat A: men's freestyle 57kg eliminations) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Wrestling (Mat B: women's freestyle 67kg eliminations) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Wrestling (Mat C: men's freestyle 86kg eliminations) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Sport climbing (men's speed, women's combined) | 5:45 a.m. | E! Network

Sailing (men's and women's kite medal series) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Sport climbing (men's speed: final) | 6:35 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Canoeing (men's C-2, men's and women's K-4 sprint: finals) | 6:40 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Canoeing (sprint: canoe, kayak semifinals, finals) | 7 a.m. | E! Network

Golf (women's round 2, part 2) | 7 a.m. | Golf Channel

Table tennis (men's team: semifinal) | 7 a.m. | USA

Water polo (women's classification Match 1) | 7 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Field hockey (men's bronze final) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Rhythmic gymnastics (individual all-around qualification) | 8 a.m. | E! Network

Taekwondo (men's 68kg, women's 57kg) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Water polo (women's semifinal 1) 8:35 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Diving (men's 3m springboard final) | 9 a.m. | E! Network

Rhythmic gymnastics (individual all-around: qualification) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Table tennis (women's team: semifinal 1) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (heats: men's and women's 4x100) | 9 a.m. | NBC

Weightlifting (women's 59kg: snatch/clean & jerk) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Boxing (men's middle, light finals) | 10 a.m. | USA

Volleyball (women's semifinal) | 10 a.m. | NBC

Handball (women's semifinal 1) | 10:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Taekwondo (women's 49kg, men's 58kg bronze/gold finals) | 10:30 a.m. | USA

Beach volleyball (semifinal) | 11 a.m. | E! Network

Cycling (track: women's keirin, men's omnium final) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Soccer (men's bronze finals) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Wrestling (men's 57kg, women's 57kg freestyle eliminations) | 11 a.m. | USA

Basketball (men's semifinal) | 11:30 a.m. | USA

Beach volleyball (men's semifinal) | 12 p.m. | NBC

Rhythmic gymnastics (individual all-around: qualification) | 12 p.m. | E! Network

Water polo (women's classification match 2) | 12 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Wrestling (finals: men's 87g Greco-Roman, women's 53kg freestyle) | 12:15 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Diving (women's 3m springboard final) | 1 p.m. | NBC

Field hockey (men's gold final) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (main: men's 200m, women's 400mH) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Taekwondo (men's 68kg, women's 57kg bronze/gold finals) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (Heptathlon: shot put) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Water polo (women's semifinal) | 1:30 p.m. | USA

Weightlifting (men's 73kg snatch / clean & jerk) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (finals: men's 200m) | 1:35 p.m. | NBC

Water polo (women's semifinal 2) | 1:35 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (women's long jump: final) | 1:55 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Table tennis (women's team: semifinal 2) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Volleyball (women's semifinal 2) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (men's javelin throw: final) | 2:20 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Basketball (men's semifinal) | 2:45 p.m. | USA

Beach volleyball (men's or women's semifinal 1) | 3 p.m. | E! Network

Boxing (men's fly, women's bantam (finals) | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Handball (women's semifinal 2) | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Beach volleyball (men's semifinal) | 4 p.m. | NBC

Handball (women's semifinal) | 4 p.m. | E! Network

Water polo (women's semifinal) | 5 p.m. | NBC

Wrestling (finals: GR 67kg, women's freestyle 53kg) | 5 p.m. | USA

Primetime in Paris | 8 p.m. | NBC

Volleyball (women's semifinal) | 8 p.m. | USA

Field hockey (men's gold finals) | 9:30 p.m. | USA

Water polo (women's semifinal) | 10:30 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

Basketball (men's semifinal) | 11:30 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

What channel are the Olympics on today?

TV channel: NBC, USA Network, E! Network, Golf Channel

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo

All 2024 Paris Olympics events will air on NBC's family of networks, with non-televised events being broadcast on Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming platform. Thursday's aired events will be on NBC, USA Network, E! Network and the Golf Channel.

Streaming options are available on Peacock, which broadcasts every event at the Olympics, or Fubo, which carries all events being broadcast on TV channels.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: Olympics schedule today: Every event, time, competition at Paris Games