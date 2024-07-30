Olympics basketball games Tuesday: Greece vs. Spain highlights Paris Games' slate today

Four games make up the men's basketball schedule at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Tuesday as Group A and Group B continue group play action.

Headlining Tuesday's slate of games will be the first game of the day between Greece and Spain, as Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama. Antetokounmpo, a two-time winner of the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, has led Greece to its first Olympics since 2008.

The other big game on the docket on Tuesday will be France vs. Japan, as NBA star Victor Wembanyama leads the host country vs. Keisei Tominaga and Co. Tominaga — who signed with the Indiana Pacers after the 2024 NBA draft — is famously known as the "Japanese Steph Curry" after he wore No. 30 because of Curry and hit several deep Curry-esque 3s during his collegiate career at Nebraska.

In other Group B action, Brazil will take on Germany at 3 p.m. ET. Canada and Australia will also square off in Group A play at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday's slate of men's basketball games at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including start time, TV channel information and streaming options:

2024 Paris Olympics Basketball Schedule today

Tuesday, July 30

All times Eastern. TV and streaming listings are subject to change according to NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group A: Spain vs. Greece | 5 a.m. | E! (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group A: Canada vs. Australia | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group A: Canada vs. Australia | 9 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo, Encore Coverage)

Men's Group B: Japan vs. France | 11:15 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group B: Brazil vs. Germany | 3 p.m. | Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

What channel is Paris Olympics basketball games on today? How to watch, stream July 30 games

TV channels: E! | USA Network | Universo

Streaming options: NBC app | NBC Olympics app | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

Two of the four men's basketball games occurring Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be broadcast on linear television. The first game will be on E! when Spain takes on Greece. USA Network will then air an encore broadcast of Canada vs. Australia, which can also be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to select users.

Universo will air a Spanish-language broadcast of Brazil vs. Germany.

Peacock is another streaming option, as are NBCOlympics.com, the NBC app and the NBC Olympics app (with a cable login).

2024 Paris Olympics Basketball scores, results today: July 30

This section will be updated as games finish

Men's Group A: Spain vs. Greece

Men's Group A: Canada vs. Australia

Men's Group B: Japan vs. France

Men's Group B: Brazil vs. Germany

