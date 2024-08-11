Olympics basketball games today: USA vs France highlight Paris Games slate

The final competitive event at the 2024 Paris Olympics is the women's basketball gold medal final, which will see Team USA taking on the host nation, France.

A balanced team effort that saw four players put up 10-plus points saw the United States defeat Australia 85-64. In a game where head coach Cheryl Reeve's bunch never trailed, Breanna Stewart lead the way with 16 points and five assists, followed closely by Jackie Young's 14 point/five assist contribution. In the other semifinal, a see-saw contest that saw both teams hold big leads, France held off Belgium 81-75 in overtime

The U.S. women will enter this gold medal game having won 60 straight games in the Olympics, a fact that sums up the program's near-total dominance. Team USA has won nine of the previous 12 Olympic competitions, and victory on Sunday means an eighth straight gold medal.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's medal games at the Olympics basketball competition.

Olympics basketball games today: Women's medal events

Sunday, August 11

Women's bronze medal final: Australia vs. Belgium: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's gold medal final: USA vs. France: 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: Games broadcast across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, CNBC and Golf Channel

Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com

