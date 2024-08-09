Olympics basketball games today: United States vs. Australia tops Paris Games slate

The 2024 Paris Olympics women's basketball tournament is nearing its conclusion, and the U.S. is looking to continue its dominance.

The USA will take on Australia, while host France plays Belgium in semifinal matchups on Friday, the second-to-last day of basketball action in Paris. The gold and bronze medal games are scheduled for Sunday, the final day of the games. On the men's side, the U.S. will take on France, and a gold medal possibility on the women's side, too.

The United States, which has won 59 consecutive Olympic basketball games, is coming off an 88-74 victory over Nigeria, while Australia beat Serbia 85-67 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Belgium defeated Spain 79-66 and France came off with an 84-71 victory over Germany. None of the teams have faced off yet in the Olympics this year.

Here's what you need to know about the semifinal round of basketball in the 2024 Olympics as the U.S. women's team looks to win its eighth straight gold medal.

Olympics 2024: Men's basketball semifinals schedule

All games will be streamable with a Peacock subscription or on NBCOlympics.com.

All times Eastern

Semifinals

Friday, Aug. 9

USA vs. Australia: 11:30 a.m. | NBC (Fubo), Universo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

France vs. Belgium: 3 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Medal round

Sunday, Aug. 11

Bronze medal game : 5:45 a.m | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Gold medal game: 9:30 a.m. | NBC (Fubo), Telemundo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Paris Olympics 2024: How to watch Summer Games on TV, streaming

Dates: July 24-Aug. 11

Broadcast: Across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, CNBC

Streaming: Peacock; NBCOlympics.com; fuboTV

