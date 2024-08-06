Olympics basketball games today: France vs. Canada highlights Paris Games slate

The quarterfinals of the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics is here. Eight teams are set to compete for the gold medal: Germany, Greece, Serbia, Australia, France, Canada, Brazil, and Team USA.

All eight are in action today from Paris with some of the top NBA players on the court. Here's what to know for each of the four quarterfinal games:

Olympic men's basketball game: Germany vs. Greece

How to watch: 5 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Germany rolled through group play with double-digit wins in all three games: 97-77 over Japan, 86-73 over Brazil, and 85-71 over France. Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schröder's led the way for the defending FIBA world cup champions.

Greece was the final team to qualify for the knockout stage. They went 1-2 in group play with losses to Canada (86-79) and Spain (84-77) before winning their group stage finale over Australia 77-71 to make the knockout stage. They edged out fellow 1-2 team South Sudan thanks to point differential. Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's led the team in scoring in each matchup.

NBA players in this game:

Olympic men's basketball game: Serbia vs. Australia

How to watch: 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Serbia bounced back from a 110-84 loss to Team USA in their Group C opener with wins over Puerto Rico (107-66) and South Sudan (96-85). Defending NBA MVP Nikola Jokić has led the team throughout the tournament and nearly recorded the fourth triple-double in Olympic men's basketball history. The team took silver in 2016 and could be in for another medal with Jokić leading the way.

Australia is another team loaded with NBA talent but finished group play 1-2 with a 92-80 win over Spain before losses to Canada (93-83) and Greece. Luckily, Group A finished with a logjam of 1-2 teams behind Canada and Australia finished second in the group thanks to their point differential. Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey's led the way for a team looking for its second consecutive medal.

NBA players in this game:

Olympic men's basketball game: France vs. Canada

How to watch: Noon ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

France took silver in the Tokyo Olympics and are back in the knockout stage for the fourth time in a row. They rolled over Brazil 78-66 in their Olympic opener before needing overtime to beat Japan 94-90. The loss to Germany in the third game sealed their second-place finish in Group B. Defending NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama's shined in his first Olympics and led the team in scoring in each game so far.

Canada joined Germany as another team to sweep their group games with wins over Greece (86-79), Australia, and Spain (88-85). Canada hasn't medaled in men's basketball since 1936 but the high-scoring tandem of RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors) and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) have them in the knockout stage for the first time since 2000.

NBA players in this game:

Olympic men's basketball game: Team USA vs. Brazil

How to watch: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Team USA cruised through group play with the highest point differential in the tournament. The win over Serbia preceded a 103-86 win over South Sudan and a statement 104-83 win over Puerto Rico to earn the top seed in the tournament. A team chock of NBA stars is set for another run to a potential fifth consecutive gold medal.

Brazil made it out of Group B with a 1-2 record thanks to a 102-84 win over Japan following their losses to France and Germany. They edged out Greece in the final rankings because their point differential is one better. The roster features just two NBA players, the second-fewest of the knockout stage teams.

NBA players in this game:

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be aired live across NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

