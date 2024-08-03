Olympic women's soccer bracket: Standings and how to watch Paris Olympics quarterfinals

The U.S. women's national soccer team is back in the knockout stage once again in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The USWNT continues its perfect streak of quarterfinal appearances in the Olympics with eight in a row.

They got there behind one of the most prolific runs through group play in the tournament. The USWNT scored nine goals in group matches, the most of any team in the tournament. They beat Zambia 3-0 in the opener before a 4-1 statement win over Germany, a team ahead of them in FIFA's world rankings entering the Olympic Games. They clinched a quarterfinal appearance with a 2-1 win over Australia in the group stage finale.

Though they lead the tournament in scoring, it hasn't been behind one athlete. Mallory Swanson leads the way with three but Olympic debutants Trinity Rodman (two goals), Sophia Smith (two), and Korbin Albert (one) have all found the net. Lynn Williams netted a goal as well against Germany.

Now, it's on to the quarterfinal stage with the best women's teams in the world. Seven of the eight teams are in the top 10 of FIFA's latest rankings: Defending Women's World Cup winner Spain (No. 1), France (No. 2), Germany (No. 4), USWNT (No. 5), Japan (No. 7), Canada (No. 8), and Brazil (No. 9). Colombia (No. 22) is the odd club out and made it in over Australia (No. 12) because of goal differential.

Here's the final standings, quarterfinal schedule, and remaining bracket.

Olympics 2024: Women's soccer Olympic groups for Paris

Group A

Ranking Team Record Points Qualification 1. France 2-0-1 6 Knockout stage 2. Canada 3-0-0 3* Knockout stage 3. Colombia 1-0-2 3 Knockout stage 4. New Zealand 0-0-3 0

Group B

Ranking Team Record Points Qualification 1. USWNT 3-0-0 9 Knockout stage 2. Germany 2-0-1 6 Knockout stage 3. Australia 1-0-2 3 4. Zambia 0-0-3 0

Group C

Ranking Team Record Points Qualification 1. Spain 3-0-0 9 Knockout stage 2. Japan 2-0-1 6 Knockout stage 3. Brazil 1-0-2 3 Knockout stage 4. Nigeria 0-0-3 0

Olympics 2024: Women's soccer knockout rounds schedule

All times ET.

Saturday, Aug. 3

USWNT vs. Japan : 9 a.m.; USA Network, Universo, Telemundo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

S pain vs. Colombia: 11 a.m.; Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Canada vs. Germany: 1 p.m.; Universo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

France vs. Brazil: 3 p.m.; Telemundo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Semifinal #1 : USWNT-Japan winner vs. Canada-Germany winner, Noon; USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock, and NBC Olympics.com.

Semifinal #2: Spain-Colombia winner vs. France-Brazil winner, 3 p.m.; E!, Universo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Olympics 2024: Women's soccer medal rounds schedule

All times ET.

Friday, Aug. 9

Bronze medal match: Semifinals losers, 9 a.m.; USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, Aug. 10

Gold medal match: Semifinals winners, 11 a.m.; USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: Games broadcast across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, CNBC and Golf Channel

Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com

