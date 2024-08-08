Olympic track and field schedule today: Events happening on Aug. 8 at Paris Games

The athletics competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics continue on Day 13 of the Summer Games, with an exhilarating day of events. The events will kick off at 4:05 a.m. ET and by the end of the day, five gold medals will be awarded to the worlds best track and field athletes.

The day's track and field events will offer a diverse range of competitions, from the women's heptathlon 100-meter hurdles to the men's 200-meter, women's long jump, women's 400-meter hurdles, and men's javelin throw. Each event promises to be a unique and thrilling spectacle.

The day will culminate in the highly anticipated men's 110-meter hurdles, a race that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Here is the full 2024 Paris Olympic Games athletics event schedule for Thursday, August 8.

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air live across one of NBC, USA Network, E! and CNBC, as well as Spanish broadcasts on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock, Fubo (which offers a free trial) and NBCOlympics.com.

2024 Paris Olympic Games Day 11 Track & Field schedule

Thursday, August 8:

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles: 4:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Shot Put Qualification: 4:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage Round: 4:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon High Jump: 5:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1: 5:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1: 5:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 800m Repechage Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 1500m Semi-Final: 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put: 1:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Long Jump Final (Medal event): 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Javelin Throw Final (Medal event): 2:25 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 200m Final (Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon 200m (Medal event): 2:55p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Hurdles Final (Medal event): 3:25p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 110m Hurdles Final (Medal event): 3:45p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

