What are the Olympic swimming events? What to know about upcoming races at Paris Olympics

Team USA won its first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the pool.

The U.S. men's 4x100m freestyle relay, made up of Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel, beat out Australia in the event to top the podium on Saturday.

It surely won't be Team USA's last gold medal in swimming. Stars Katie Ledecky and Dressel are among many Americans scheduled to compete in various events over the course of the Games. Here's the full Olympic swimming schedule for the 2024 Paris Games, in chronological order, in addition to the reigning Olympic champion that won gold at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Games:

Get Olympics updates in your texts! Join USA TODAY Sports' WhatsApp Channel

Jack Alexy (USA), Chris Guiliano (USA), Hunter Armstrong (USA) and Caeleb Dressel (USA) in the men’s 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay medal ceremony.

Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

Men's 400-meter freestyle

2024 Paris gold medalist: Germany's Lukas Maertens

Previous Olympic champion: Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Saturday, July 27; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Saturday, July 27; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 400-meter freestyle

2024 Paris gold medalist: Australia's Ariarne Titmus

Previous Olympic champion: Australia's Ariarne Titmus (2020 Tokyo)

Titmus is only the second woman in Olympic history to defend her Olympic championship in the 400 freestyle. American Martha Norelius won gold at the 1924 Paris Games and 1928 Amsterdam Games.

Heats: Saturday, July 27; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Saturday, July 27; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay

2024 Paris gold medalist: Australia

Previous Olympic champion: Australia (2020 Tokyo)

The Australian women have now won gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay in four consecutive Olympic Games, dating back to 2012 London.

Heats: Saturday, July 27; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Saturday, July 27; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay

2024 Paris gold medalist: United States

Reigning Olympic champion: United States (2020 Tokyo)

The American men have now won gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay in three consecutive Olympic Games, dating back to 2016 London. Caeleb Dressel was on each of those teams.

Heats: Saturday, July 27; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Saturday, July 27; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Team USA wins first gold of Paris Olympics in men's 4x100 freestyle swimming relay 🥇



See how the team of Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel pulled it off 🔗 https://t.co/BHSS5fZoxb pic.twitter.com/7ONr0yJzx9 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 27, 2024

Men's 400-meter medley

Reigning Olympic champion: American Chase Kalisz (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Sunday, July 28; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Sunday, July 28; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 100-meter butterfly

Reigning Olympic champion: Canada's Maggie Mac Neil (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Saturday, July 27; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Saturday, July 27; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Sunday, July 28; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 100-meter breaststroke

Reigning Olympic champion: Great Britain's Adam Peaty (2020 Tokyo)

Peaty is looking to become the first male swimmer in Olympic history to win three consecutive golds in the event.

Heats: Saturday, July 27; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Saturday, July 27; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Sunday, July 28; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 400-meter medley

Reigning Olympic champion: Japan's Yui Ohashi (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Monday, July 29; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Monday, July 29; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 200-meter freestyle

Reigning Olympic champion: Great Britain's Tom Dean (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Sunday, July 28; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Sunday, July 28; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Monday, July 29; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 100-meter backstroke

Reigning Olympic champion: ROC's Evgeny Rylov (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Sunday, July 28; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Sunday, July 28; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Monday, July 29; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 100-meter breaststroke

Reigning Olympic champion: American Lydia Jacoby (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Sunday, July 28; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Sunday, July 28; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Monday, July 29; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 200-meter freestyle

Reigning Olympic champion: Australia's Ariarne Titmus (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Sunday, July 28; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Sunday, July 28; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Monday, July 29; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 100-meter backstroke

Reigning Olympic champion: Australia's Kaylee McKeown (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Monday, July 29; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Monday, July 29; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Tuesday, July 30; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 800-meter freestyle

Reigning Olympic champion: American Robert Finke (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Monday, July 29; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Tuesday, July 30; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 4x200-meter freestyle Relay

Reigning Olympic champion: Great Britain (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Tuesday, July 30; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Tuesday, July 30; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 100-meter freestyle

Reigning Olympic champion: Australia's Emma McKeon (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Tuesday, July 30; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Tuesday, July 30; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Wednesday, July 31; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 200-meter butterfly

Reigning Olympic champion: Hungary's Kristóf Milák (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Tuesday, July 30; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Tuesday, July 30; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Wednesday, July 31; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 200-meter breaststroke

Reigning Olympic champion: Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Tuesday, July 30; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Tuesday, July 30; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Wednesday, July 31; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 1,500-meter freestyle

Reigning Olympic champion: American Katie Ledecky (2020 Tokyo)

The Tokyo Games in 2021 marked the inaugural Olympic women's 1,500-meter freestyle.

Heats: Tuesday, July 30; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Wednesday, July 31; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 100-meter freestyle

Reigning Olympic champion: American Caeleb Dressel (2020 Tokyo)

Dressel is looking to become the first man to win back-to-back golds in the event since the Netherland's Pieter van den Hoogenband in 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens.

Heats: Tuesday, July 30; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Tuesday, July 30; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Wednesday, July 31; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 200-meter butterfly

Reigning Olympic champion: China's Zhang Yufei (2020 Tokyo)

Twenty-three Chinese swimmers quietly tested positive for the same banned substance, trimetazidine, prior to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The World Anti-Doping Agency accepted the findings of a Chinese investigation, which said the positive tests were caused by contamination at a hotel kitchen, allowing them to compete in Tokyo. Zhang Yufei is one of 11 Chinese swimmers involved in the doping scandal from 2021 competing in Paris.

Heats: Wednesday, July 31; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 31; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Thursday, Aug. 1; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 200-meter backstroke

Reigning Olympic champion: ROC's Evgeny Rylov (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Wednesday, July 31; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 31; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Thursday, Aug. 1; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 200-meter breaststroke

Reigning Olympic champion: South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Wednesday, July 31; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 31; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Thursday, Aug. 1; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay

Reigning Olympic champion: China (2020 Tokyo)

The Chinese women's 4×200-meter freestyle relay team that won gold in Tokyo featured two swimmers named in the 2021 doping scandal. The American women, anchored by Katie Ledecky, finished with the silver.

Heats: Thursday, Aug. 1; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Thursday, Aug. 1; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 50-meter Freestyle

Reigning Olympic champion: American Caeleb Dressel (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Thursday, Aug. 1; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinal: Thursday, Aug. 1; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Friday, Aug. 2; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 200-meter backstroke

Reigning Olympic champion: Australia's Kaylee McKeown (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Thursday, Aug. 1; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Friday, Aug. 2; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 200-meter medley

Reigning Olympic champion: China's Wang Shun (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Thursday, Aug. 1; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 1; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Friday, Aug. 2; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 100-meter butterfly

Reigning Olympic champion: American Caeleb Dressel (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Friday, Aug. 2; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Friday, Aug. 2; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Saturday, Aug. 3; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 200-meter medley

Reigning Olympic champion: Japan's Yui Ohashi (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Friday, Aug. 2; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Friday, Aug. 2; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Saturday, Aug. 3; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 800-meter freestyle

Reigning Olympic champion: American Katie Ledecky (2020 Tokyo)

The American women have dominated the 800-meter freestyle, winning the event in 10 of 14 Olympic Games. Ledecky is looking to become the first woman in Olympic history to win gold in the event in four consecutive Games.

Heats: Friday, Aug. 2; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Saturday, Aug. 3; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

4x100-meter mixed medley

Reigning Olympic champion: Great Britian (2020 Tokyo)

The Tokyo Games in 2021 marked the inaugural Olympic 4x100-meter mixed medley, a mixed-gender event that features two male and two female swimmers, in no particular order.

Heats: Friday, Aug. 2; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Saturday, Aug. 3; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 50-meter freestyle

Reigning Olympic champion: Australia's Emma McKeon (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Saturday, Aug. 3; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Saturday, Aug. 3; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Final: Sunday, Aug. 4; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 1,500-meter freestyle

Reigning Olympic champion: American Robert Finke (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Saturday, Aug. 3; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Sunday, Aug. 4; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 4x100-meter medley relay

Reigning Olympic champion: Great Britain (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Saturday, Aug. 3; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Sunday, Aug. 4; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 4x100-meter medley relay

Reigning Olympic champion: Australia (2020 Tokyo)

Heats: Saturday, Aug. 3; 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m. ET

Final: Sunday, Aug. 4; 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 10K open water

Reigning Olympic champion: Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha (2020 Tokyo)

When? Thursday, Aug. 8; 1:30 a.m.–4:30 a.m. ET

Men's 10K open water

Reigning Olympic champion: Germany's Florian Wellbrock (2020 Tokyo)

When? Friday, Aug. 9; 1:30 a.m.–4:30 a.m. ET

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are the Olympic swimming events? Paris Olympics events list