Olympic soccer games today: United States vs. Germany highlight Paris Games slate

All 12 women's soccer teams at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be in action on Sunday, July 28, including the United States Women's National Team.

The schedule marks the second group play matchup for each team, with all 12 countries hoping to position itself nicely heading into the final group stage game to hopefully make clinching a knockout round berth easier.

The USWNT is coming off an 3-0 win over Zambia in its first game of the Olympics, with Trinity Rodman getting Team USA on the board first in the 17th minute. Mallory Swanson then put the game away in a span of 70 seconds, notching goals in the 24th and 25th minute of competition.

Other top sides like Spain, France, Brazil and Germany will also play on Sunday. Here's the full slate of matches for women's soccer at the Olympics on Sunday:

Olympic women's soccer games today

All times Eastern.

Here's the full Olympic soccer schedule for Sunday, July 28:

New Zealand vs. Colombia (women's soccer Group A) | 11 a.m. | Telemundo, Peacock (digital)

Brazil vs. Japan (women's soccer Group C) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (digital)

Australia vs. Zambia (women's soccer Group B) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (digital)

Spain vs. Nigeria (women's soccer Group C) | 1 p.m. | Telemundo, Peacock (digital)

United States vs. Germany (women's soccer Group C) | 3 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Telemundo, Peacock (digital)

France vs. Canada (women's soccer Group A) | 3 p.m. | Universo, Peacock (digital)

What channel is Olympic soccer on today?

TV channel: USA Network | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

All Olympic soccer matches will air live on Peacock, with select games airing live on TV. The U.S.'s match against Germany on Sunday will air live on USA Network, with streaming options available on Peacock or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. A Spanish-language broadcast will be available on Telemundo.

Spanish-speaking broadcasts will also be available for Brazil-Japan (Universo), New Zealand-Colombia (Telemundo), Spain-Nigeria (Telemundo) and France-Canada (Universo).

Olympic soccer scores, results today

Here's the full results from Olympic soccer games on Sunday:

New Zealand vs. Colombia (women's soccer Group A)

Brazil vs. Japan (women's soccer Group C)

Australia vs. Zambia (women's soccer Group B)

Spain vs. Nigeria (women's soccer Group C)

France vs. Canada (women's soccer Group A)

United States vs. Germany (women's soccer Group C)

