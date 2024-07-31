Olympic soccer games today: United States vs. Australia highlights Paris Games slate

All 12 women's soccer teams in the 2024 Paris Olympics will close out the group stage on Wednesday.

Multiple countries are looking at their last chance to clinch a spot in the knockout stage, as two teams from each group (and the top two third-place teams) move on to the win-or-go-home bracket format after group play.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS: Follow USA TODAY's full coverage here

For the Americans, Wednesday's final group play match vs. Australia is less a determining factor in whether they advance and more a matter of course: Emma Hayes' USWNT squad has already secured advancement following a 3-0 victory vs. Zambia and 4-1 victory vs. Germany. The United States can advance as a group winner with a draw vs. Australia and finish no worse than one of the top two third-place teams of group play.

Elsewhere, the Wednesday slate is headlined by Brazil vs. Spain, a matchup between two top-10 ranked teams in the FIFA world rankings.

Here's the full women's soccer schedule for Wednesday at the Olympics:

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Fubo (free trial)

Olympic soccer games today

Wednesday, July 31

All times Eastern

Brazil vs. Spain (Group C) | 11 a.m. | Telemundo, Peacock

Japan vs. Nigeria (Group C) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (digital only)

Australia vs. United States (Group B) | 1 p.m. | E! (Fubo), Universo, Peacock

Zambia vs. Germany (Group B) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (digital only)

Colombia vs. Canada (Group A) | 3 p.m. | Universo, Peacock

New Zealand vs. France (Group A) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (digital only)

Australia vs. United States (Group B) | 6 p.m. | USA (Fubo, encore coverage), Peacock

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Peacock

What channel is Olympic soccer on today?

TV channel: E! | USA | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

All Olympic soccer matches will air live on Peacock, with select games airing live on linear TV. The USWNT-Australia match on Wednesday will air live on E! Network, with a Spanish-language broadcast on Universo and replay on USA at 6 p.m. ET.

Other streaming options include NBCOlympics.com, the NBC app and the NBC Olympic app, all with a cable login. Other options include Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Olympic soccer scores, results today

This section will be updated.

Brazil vs. Spain (Group C)

Japan vs. Nigeria (Group C)

Australia vs. United States (Group B)

Zambia vs. Germany (Group B)

Colombia vs. Canada (Group A)

New Zealand vs. France (Group A)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic soccer games today: United States vs. Australia highlights slate