Olympic riders get a memorable gallop in the sumptuous-looking Versailles Palace gardens

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — The Palace of Versailles offers equestrian sports one of the most attractive venues of the Paris Olympics. On Sunday, riders and horses got a memorable gallop around the sumptuous-looking gardens where the team and individual eventing competition was taking place.

Under a bright sun, about 40,000 fans enjoyed the spectacular setting along the woods, fountains and Grand Canal, the largest basin in the park, for the cross country section of the eventing, one day after the dressage test. The final showjumping section was scheduled on Monday.

“It’s a real honor to be on historic grounds,” U.S. eventing rider Boyd Martin, who rides Fedarman B, said ahead of the cross country. “Just the beauty of the place, and imaging all the kings and queens racing around here, all dressed up.”

Versailles was once the residence of French royalty, where Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette held lavish banquets.

Another member of the U.S. team, Liz Halliday, who rides Nutcracker, said: “It’s a joy to be able to be here. I think it’s beautifully presented and it’s a gorgeous course.”

Martin and Halliday came out, respectively, in 17th and 22nd position after the dressage and the cross country, and before the showjumping.

As teams of supporters of all nations were cheering their favorites, French riders received an even more spectacular ovation that could be heard from one side to the other of the Grand Canal.

French rider Stéphane Landois, who rides Chaman Dumontceau, praised “the great atmosphere.”

“There were many people supporting me all along the course,” he said.

The ground properly dried following two days of rain, making it safe for the horses, Landois said. Landois was in 7th position after the two first sections of eventing.

From Monday on, other equestrian tests will take place in the main arena that has been specially set up in the park and offers a spectacular view on the palace.

Allison Sandifer, who is from Raleigh, North Carolina, decided to come from the U.S. specially for the eventing competition when she saw it was to be held in Versailles.

“I love it, it’s fantastic,” she said, adding she enjoyed the energy from the crowd cheering French riders. “It made the Olympic experience so wonderful to have that level of energy and love.”

An equestrian sports fan, she noted that “the course was incredible. It was really well thought. The course designer did a great job. And it was challenging.”

Mary Blunt, a horse rider herself, came from England with her family to attend the eventing competition. “It’s a joy to be here and we’ve just enjoyed everything about it. The jumps are great, the competitors are great,” she said. “It’s absolutely stunning. And then to see the leaderboard, to see that Great Britain and France are first and second (in the team competition). Tomorrow is going to be amazing!” she added about Monday’s showjumping, which determines the Olympic medalists.

Pierre Le Goupil’s stunning course in the parklands adjacent to the historic Palace of Versailles was one athletes will remember for a lifetime.

The 5-kilometer (3-mile) cross-country path provided competitors a unique occasion to gallop on two pontoon bridges, twice crossing the Grand Canal, and go through several water obstacles built for the occasion: One newly created pond has the shape of the royal lily, or fleur-de-lis, a symbol of the French monarchy. Horses also passed through water in the circular basin of a fountain that had not been filled for over 40 years until now.

Also much remarked was an obstacle in the woods in shape of giant deer antlers, almost the size of the surrounding trees.

The course also included open grassy stretches for galloping and magical winding paths through the forest.

French fan Gwenaëlle Martin found the course was very stylish. “It’s inspired from English-style eventing with big obstacles, very well put together ... with the deer head, it’s very spectacular,” she said. “In addition to the competition, for tourists I think it shows a nice version of the sport, too.”

The track offered plenty of options and lots of questions, which many pairs answered beautifully, while others struggled to hold off the penalty points for extra time, missing a jump, or the worst, parting company with the horse.

After the end of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, all temporary facilities will be removed, the soil will be entirely put back in place and grass will be reseeded to leave the place the way it was before, organizers said.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Sylvie Corbet And Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press