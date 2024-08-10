Olympic ‘Nightmare’: Athlete Loses Wedding Ring—Then Vomits Blood

Image Photo Agency/Getty

Italian Olympian Gianmarco Tamberi arrived in Paris with plans of defending his gold medal in the finals for Men’s high jump. Instead, he’s been making headlines for a streak of terrible luck.

Just hours before Tamberi was set to compete in the finals, he announced he was in an ambulance heading to the emergency room after “vomiting blood” on two separate occasions.

"I dreamed of everything for this day except living a nightmare like this...😔,” the high jumper wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him in the ambulance clutching someone’s hand.

Tamberi left for the hospital roughly six hours after he told his 1.1 million Instagram followers that he had woken up with kidney stones, lamenting that five hours had passed but “the pain is still not over.”

Tamberi ultimately made it to the Olympic Games, where he finished eleventh in a 12-man final. He failed on all three of his attempts to jump over the second height of the competition before hanging his head in defeat.

One day before his devastating dethroning, he shared a positive message with fans about how much defending his place on the podium meant to him.

“Tomorrow at 7pm, the race of my life,” he wrote. “A little more than 24h to the one I wish with all my heart I will remember for the rest of my life as one of the best nights ever!”

Tamberi’s crushed dreams on the podium is even more heartbreaking for the athlete, given he was already gutted over losing his wedding ring in the Seine River during the opening ceremony on July 26.

“I love you my love ❤️,” he wrote in an apology to his wife. “May it be a good omen for returning home with an even bigger gold.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.