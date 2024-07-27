Olympic men's basketball bracket: Standings, what to know, what's next at Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will see intense competition in men's basketball, where Team USA will be looking to claim a gold medal for the fifth straight Summer Games.

That won't be easy, especially as some of the NBA's biggest names are spread around the 12 teams that qualified for this year's tournament. While Team USA will call on a veritable NBA all-star squad led by LeBron James and Steph Curry, Giannis Anetokounmpo (Greece), Victor Wembanyama (France), and Nikola Jokić (Serbia) are among the big names that stand in the way.

Men's basketball has been a staple of the Summer Olympics for nearly a century, going all the way back to 1936. The United States has claimed some medal in every edition except the 1980 games in Moscow, which the nation boycotted. Of the 19 medals the U.S. has claimed over the years in men's basketball, 16 are gold.

Here's everything you need to know about the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Olympics 2024: Men's basketball Olympic groups for Paris

Group A

Australia

Greece

Canada

Spain

Group B

France

Germany

Japan

Brazil

Group C

Serbia

South Sudan

Puerto Rico

USA

Olympics 2024: Men's basketball group match schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, July 27

Group A

Australia vs. Spain: 5 a.m.

Greece vs. Canada: 3 p.m.

Group B

Germany vs. Japan: 7:30 a.m.

France vs. Brazil: 1:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Group C

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico: 5 a.m.

USA vs. Serbia: 11:15 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 30

Group A

Spain vs. Greece: 5 a.m.

Canada vs. Australia: 7:30 a.m.

Group B

Japan vs. France: 1:15 p.m.

Brazil vs. Germany: 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Group C

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia: 11:15 a.m.

USA vs. South Sudan: 3 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Group A

Australia vs. Greece: 7:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Spain: 1:15 p.m.

Group B

Japan vs. Brazil: 5 a.m.

France vs. Germany: 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Group C

Puerto Rico vs. USA: 11:15 a.m.

Serbia vs. South Sudan: 3 p.m.

Team USA: South Sudan's near-upset shows blueprint for Olympic success against US

Olympics 2024: Men's basketball knockout rounds schedule

Tuesday, August 6

Men's Quarterfinal: 5 a.m. ET

Men's Quarterfinal: 8:30 a.m. ET

Men's Quarterfinal: 12 p.m. ET

Men's Quarterfinal: 3:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 8

Men's Semifinal: 11:30 a.m. ET

Men's Semifinal: 3:00 p.m. ET

Olympics 2024: Men's basketball medal rounds schedule

Saturday, August 10

Men's Bronze Medal Match: 3 p.m. ET

Men's Gold Medal Match: 4:30 p.m. ET

Paris Olympics 2024: How to watch the Summer Games across TV and streaming

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: Games broadcast across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, CNBC and Golf Channel

Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com

