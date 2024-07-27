Olympic men's basketball bracket: Standings, what to know, what's next at Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will see intense competition in men's basketball, where Team USA will be looking to claim a gold medal for the fifth straight Summer Games.
That won't be easy, especially as some of the NBA's biggest names are spread around the 12 teams that qualified for this year's tournament. While Team USA will call on a veritable NBA all-star squad led by LeBron James and Steph Curry, Giannis Anetokounmpo (Greece), Victor Wembanyama (France), and Nikola Jokić (Serbia) are among the big names that stand in the way.
Men's basketball has been a staple of the Summer Olympics for nearly a century, going all the way back to 1936. The United States has claimed some medal in every edition except the 1980 games in Moscow, which the nation boycotted. Of the 19 medals the U.S. has claimed over the years in men's basketball, 16 are gold.
Here's everything you need to know about the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Olympics 2024: Men's basketball Olympic groups for Paris
Group A
Australia
Greece
Canada
Spain
Group B
France
Germany
Japan
Brazil
Group C
Serbia
South Sudan
Puerto Rico
USA
Olympics 2024: Men's basketball group match schedule
All times Eastern.
Saturday, July 27
Group A
Australia vs. Spain: 5 a.m.
Greece vs. Canada: 3 p.m.
Group B
Germany vs. Japan: 7:30 a.m.
France vs. Brazil: 1:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
Group C
South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico: 5 a.m.
USA vs. Serbia: 11:15 a.m. ET
Tuesday, July 30
Group A
Spain vs. Greece: 5 a.m.
Canada vs. Australia: 7:30 a.m.
Group B
Japan vs. France: 1:15 p.m.
Brazil vs. Germany: 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
Group C
Puerto Rico vs. Serbia: 11:15 a.m.
USA vs. South Sudan: 3 p.m.
Friday, August 2
Group A
Australia vs. Greece: 7:30 a.m.
Canada vs. Spain: 1:15 p.m.
Group B
Japan vs. Brazil: 5 a.m.
France vs. Germany: 3 p.m.
Saturday, August 3
Group C
Puerto Rico vs. USA: 11:15 a.m.
Serbia vs. South Sudan: 3 p.m.
Olympics 2024: Men's basketball knockout rounds schedule
Tuesday, August 6
Men's Quarterfinal: 5 a.m. ET
Men's Quarterfinal: 8:30 a.m. ET
Men's Quarterfinal: 12 p.m. ET
Men's Quarterfinal: 3:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, August 8
Men's Semifinal: 11:30 a.m. ET
Men's Semifinal: 3:00 p.m. ET
Olympics 2024: Men's basketball medal rounds schedule
Saturday, August 10
Men's Bronze Medal Match: 3 p.m. ET
Men's Gold Medal Match: 4:30 p.m. ET
Paris Olympics 2024: How to watch the Summer Games across TV and streaming
Date: July 24-Aug. 11
TV: Games broadcast across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, CNBC and Golf Channel
Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com
