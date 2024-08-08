Olympic men's basketball bracket: Standings, what to know, what's next at Paris Olympics

The Olympic men's basketball semifinals go down today, and Team USA looks to keep their hopes for a fifth straight gold medal alive. Their competition won't go without a fight, but luckily for the United States, this is a foe they know and have handled very well.

Serbia's national team may have Nikola Jokic, but their reserves are not up to par with their three-time MVP teammate. Including the pre-Olympics showcase, the United States has faced this Serbian team twice already, having won both games by a combined 52 points. Now, the U.S. has to beat them to advance to the gold medal game? This should be a cakewalk, right?

Well, Serbia has played progressively better as the tournament has gone on, culminating in their 95-90 victory over Australia in the quarterfinals. Serbia saw six of their players record double-digit points in that game. If Serbia can continue getting production from some of their role players, the United States could get more than they bargained for on Thursday.

The United States appears to be playing at their best now though. The team shot nearly 50% from three in their most recent game against Brazil, and that was with Steph Curry only attempting one three-pointer throughout the entire game. If there is a glimmer of hope for Serbia to take away from America's victory though, it's that the United States had a bit of trouble slowing down Brazil's best player, Bruno Caboclo.

Caboclo ended that game with 30 points on 65% shooting. Caboclo is a good player, but he's no Jokic. Jokic has the potential to single-handedly win Serbia games, and if the United States can't contain him, he could cause massive problems for the team.

Here's the full semifinals bracket and schedule ahead of today's contests.

Paris Olympic men's basketball bracket standings

Group A

Ranking Team Record Points Qualification 1. Canada 3-0 6 Knockout stage 2. Australia 1-2 4 Knockout stage 3. Greece 1-2 4 Knockout stage 4. Spain 1-2 4 Eliminated

Group B

Ranking Team Record Points Qualification 1. Germany 3-0 6 Knockout stage 2. France 2-1 5 Knockout stage 3. Brazil 1-2 4 Knockout stage 4. Japan 0-3 3 Eliminated

Group C

Ranking Team Record Points Qualification 1. U.S.A. 3-0 6 Knockout stage 2. Serbia 2-1 5 Knockout stage 3. South Sudan 1-2 4 Eliminated 4. Puerto Rico 0-3 3 Eliminated

How to watch Paris Olympic men's basketball semifinals:

Thursday, August 8

France vs. Germany , 11:30 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

United States vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. ET | USA Network, Universo, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Medal round, August 10

Bronze medal game : 5 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Gold medal game: 3:30 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Quarterfinals Results:

United States 122, Brazil 87

France 82, Canada 73

Serbia 95, Australia 90

Germany 76, Greece 63

Team USA Results:

July 28 vs. Serbia, W 110-84

July 31 vs. South Sudan, W 103-86

August 3 vs. Puerto Rico, W 104-83

Quarterfinals: August 6 vs. Brazil, W 122-87

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be aired live across NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: Games broadcast across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, Universo, CNBC and Golf Channel

Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com, fuboTV

