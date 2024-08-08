Olympic men's basketball bracket: Standings, what to know, what's next at Paris Olympics
The Olympic men's basketball semifinals go down today, and Team USA looks to keep their hopes for a fifth straight gold medal alive. Their competition won't go without a fight, but luckily for the United States, this is a foe they know and have handled very well.
Serbia's national team may have Nikola Jokic, but their reserves are not up to par with their three-time MVP teammate. Including the pre-Olympics showcase, the United States has faced this Serbian team twice already, having won both games by a combined 52 points. Now, the U.S. has to beat them to advance to the gold medal game? This should be a cakewalk, right?
Well, Serbia has played progressively better as the tournament has gone on, culminating in their 95-90 victory over Australia in the quarterfinals. Serbia saw six of their players record double-digit points in that game. If Serbia can continue getting production from some of their role players, the United States could get more than they bargained for on Thursday.
The United States appears to be playing at their best now though. The team shot nearly 50% from three in their most recent game against Brazil, and that was with Steph Curry only attempting one three-pointer throughout the entire game. If there is a glimmer of hope for Serbia to take away from America's victory though, it's that the United States had a bit of trouble slowing down Brazil's best player, Bruno Caboclo.
Caboclo ended that game with 30 points on 65% shooting. Caboclo is a good player, but he's no Jokic. Jokic has the potential to single-handedly win Serbia games, and if the United States can't contain him, he could cause massive problems for the team.
Here's the full semifinals bracket and schedule ahead of today's contests.
Olympics News: Caroline Marks wins gold for US in surfing final nail-biter
Paris Olympic men's basketball bracket standings
Group A
Ranking
Team
Record
Points
Qualification
1.
Canada
3-0
6
Knockout stage
2.
Australia
1-2
4
Knockout stage
3.
Greece
1-2
4
Knockout stage
4.
Spain
1-2
4
Eliminated
Group B
Ranking
Team
Record
Points
Qualification
1.
Germany
3-0
6
Knockout stage
2.
France
2-1
5
Knockout stage
3.
Brazil
1-2
4
Knockout stage
4.
Japan
0-3
3
Eliminated
Group C
Ranking
Team
Record
Points
Qualification
1.
U.S.A.
3-0
6
Knockout stage
2.
Serbia
2-1
5
Knockout stage
3.
South Sudan
1-2
4
Eliminated
4.
Puerto Rico
0-3
3
Eliminated
US Olympics News: Did Noah Lyles win today? Here's how Lyles finished in 200-meter Round 1, highlights
How to watch Paris Olympic men's basketball semifinals:
Thursday, August 8
France vs. Germany, 11:30 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
United States vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. ET | USA Network, Universo, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Medal round, August 10
Bronze medal game: 5 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Gold medal game: 3:30 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Quarterfinals Results:
United States 122, Brazil 87
France 82, Canada 73
Serbia 95, Australia 90
Germany 76, Greece 63
Team USA Results:
July 28 vs. Serbia, W 110-84
July 31 vs. South Sudan, W 103-86
August 3 vs. Puerto Rico, W 104-83
Quarterfinals: August 6 vs. Brazil, W 122-87
Paris Olympics 2024: How to watch the Summer Games across TV and streaming
Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be aired live across NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
Date: July 24-Aug. 11
TV: Games broadcast across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, Universo, CNBC and Golf Channel
Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com, fuboTV
Stream the Olympics: Catch Team USA in action with a Peacock subscription
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic men's basketball: Bracket, standings for semifinal games