Olympic medals today: What is the medal count at 2024 Paris Games on Tuesday?

There are only six days left in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and medals will be awarded in 15 events on Tuesday.

Track and field will again be in the spotlight, headlined by the women's 200-meter final. Three Americans will take part in the race − Gabby Thomas, Brittany Brown and McKenzie Long − and they give the U.S. a solid chance of not only taking one, but two medals in the event. Also on the docket is the women's skateboarding park final, where teenage sensation Sky Brown will go for gold.

Here's what to know about the medal count for Day 11 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Kristen Faulkner (USA) holds her gold medal after the women's cycling road race during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Pont d'Iena.

What is the medal count at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Here's the overall medal count heading into Tuesday. The U.S. remains on top with 79 total medals, and is tied with China with 21 golds. Here are the top 10 countries overall:

1. USA — 79 (21 gold, 30 silver, 28 bronze)

2. China — 53 (21 gold, 18 silver, 14 bronze)

3. France — 48 (13 gold, 16 silver, 19 bronze)

4. Great Britain — 42 (12 gold, 13 silver, 17 bronze)

5. Australia — 33 (13 gold, 12 silver, 8 bronze)

T6. South Korea — 26 (11 gold, 8 silver, 7 bronze)

T6. Japan — 26 (10 gold, 5 silver, 11 bronze)

8. Italy — 25 (9 gold, 10 silver, 6 bronze)

T9. Netherlands — 17 (7 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze)

T9. Canada — 17 (5 gold, 4 silver, 8 bronze)

What Olympic medals are up for grabs Tuesday?

All times in Eastern.

Equestrian 4 a.m.: jumping individual final

Diving 9 a.m.: women’s 10m platform

Skateboarding 11:30 a.m.: women’s park final

Wrestling 1:30 p.m.: MGR 60kg bronze medal match 1:55 p.m.: MGR 60kg final 2:05 p.m.: MGR 130kg bronze medal match 2:30 p.m.: MGR 130kg final 2:50 p.m.: WFS 68kg bronze medal match 3:15 p.m.: WFS 68kg final

Cycling track 2:02 p.m.: men’s team sprint bronze 2:07 p.m.: men’s team sprint gold

Track & field 2 p.m.: women’s hammer throw final 2:20 p.m.: men’s long jump final 2:50 p.m.: men’s 1,500m final 3:10 p.m.: women’s 3,000m steeplechase 3:40 p.m.: women’s 200m final

Boxing 3:30 p.m.: men's 71kg, semifinal 3:46 p.m. : men's 71kg, semifinal 4:02 p.m.: women's 50kg, semifinal 4:18 p.m.: women's 50kg, semifinal 4:34 p.m.: women's 66kg, semifinal 4:50 p.m.: women's 66kg, semifinal 5:06 p.m.: women's 60kg, final

Sailing Time TBD: women’s dinghy medal race Time TBD: men’s dinghy medal race



