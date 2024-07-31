Olympic medals today: What is the medal count at 2024 Paris Games on Wednesday?

American swimmer Katie Ledecky is back in the pool on Wednesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics and she has another chance to add more hardware to her collection.

Ledecky — who has 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold — is a favorite to win the women's 1500m freestyle final on Wednesday. Ledecky won gold in the inaugural event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and already picked up a bronze medal in Paris.

She's not the only American going for gold. Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh, who won gold and silver in the women's 100 butterfly earlier this week, will compete in the women's 100 freestyle. Gymnasts Frederick Richard and Paul Juda, who earned bronze in the team final, will compete in the men's all-around competition.

Here's what to know about the medal count ahead of day eight of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Katie Ledecky adds another medal to her Olympic haul. She has a chance to become the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time at the 2024 Paris Games.

Get Olympics updates in your texts! Join USA TODAY Sports' WhatsApp Channel

What is the medal count at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. leads the overall medal count with 26 — 4 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze. However, Japan leads the gold medal count with seven. For the full medal count at the 2024 Paris Olympics, click here.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

What Olympic medals are up for grabs Wednesday?

Here are all the Olympic medal events scheduled for Wednesday, in addition to what time the action starts. All times are Eastern:

Triathlon 2 a.m.: Women's individual 4:45 a.m.: Men’s individual

Diving 5 a.m.: Women's synchronized 10M platform final

Rowing 6:02 a.m.: Men's quad. sculls final 6:14 a.m.: Women's quad. sculls final

Cycling BMX Freestyle 7:10 a.m.: Women's park final 8:44 a.m.: Men's park final

Shooting 9:30a.m.: Trap women's final

Judo 10:48 a.m.: Women - 70 kg contest for bronze medal A 10:54 a.m.: Women - 70 kg contest for bronze medal B 11:00 a.m.: Women - 70 kg final 11:06 a.m.: Men - 90 kg contest for bronze medal A 11:12 a.m.: Men - 90 kg contest for bronze medal B 11:18 a.m.: Men - 90 kg final

Canoe Slalom 11:25 a.m.: Women's canoe single final

Artistic gymnastics 11:30 a.m.: Men's all-around final

Fencing 1:30 p.m.: Men's sabre team bronze medal match 2:30 p.m.: Men's sabre team gold medal match

Swimming 2:30 p.m.: Women's 100m freestyle final 2:37 p.m. : Men's 200m butterfly final 3:13 p.m.: Women's 1500m freestyle final 4:31 p.m.: Men's 200m breaststroke final 4:39 p.m.: Men's 100m freestyle final



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic medals up for grabs in Paris today on Wednesday