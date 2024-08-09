Olympic medals today: What is the medal count at 2024 Paris Games on Aug. 9?

The United States is running away from the competition in the overall medal count, but Team USA is in a closely contested battle with China to top the Olympic gold medal count at the 2024 Paris Games.

Dozens of medals across 17 different sports are up for grabs on Friday, including the highly coveted 4x100-meter relay races, where both the U.S. men's and women's teams are top contenders for gold. The women's team is expected to include 100m silver medalist Sha'Carri Richardson, 200m gold medalist Gabrielle Thomas, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry.

The U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team will be without Noah Lyles, who said Thursday would "be the end of my 2024 Olympics" after he revealed he was battling COVID-19 during his bronze medal finish in the 200-meter dash.

Here's a look at all the Olympic medals up for grabs on Friday:

Sha'carri Richardson (USA) in the women's 4x100m relay round 1 heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France on Aug. 8, 2024.

What is the medal count at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. leads the overall medal count by a wide margin with 103 — 30 gold, 38 silver and 35 bronze. However, U.S. has a narrow lead over China (29) in the gold medal count. Here is the top 10 by total:

1. USA — 103 (30 gold, 38 silver, 35 bronze)

2. China — 73 (29 gold, 25 silver, 19 bronze)

3. France — 54 (14 gold, 19 silver, 21 bronze)

4. Great Britain — 51 (13 gold, 17 silver, 21 bronze)

5. Australia — 45 (18 gold, 14 silver, 13 bronze)

6. Japan — 33 (13 gold, 7 silver, 13 bronze)

7. Italy — 30 (10 gold, 11 silver, 9 bronze)

8. South Korea — 28 (13 gold, 8 silver, 7 bronze)

9. Netherlands — 25 (11 gold, 6 silver, 8 bronze)

10. Germany — 22 (9 gold, 8 silver, 5 bronze)

What Olympic medals are up for grabs Friday?

Here are all the Olympic medal events scheduled for Friday, in addition to what time the action starts. All times are Eastern:

Table Tennis 4 a.m.: men's team bronze medal match 9 a.m.: men's team gold medal match

Sailing 6:13 a.m.: men's kite final - race 2 After Race 2: men's kite final – Race 3 After Race 3: men's kite final – Race 4 After Race 4: men's kite final – Race 5 After Race 5: men's kite final – Race 6

Sport Climbing 6:35 a.m.: men's boulder & lead, final lead

Canoe Sprint 6:50 a.m.: women's canoes double 500m Final A 7:10 a.m.: women's kayak double 500m Final A 7:30 a.m.: men's kayak double 500m Final A 7:50 a.m.: men's canoe single 1000m Final A

Hockey 8 a.m.: women's bronze medals match 2 p.m.: women's gold medal match

Rhythmic gymnastics 8:30 a.m.: individual all-around final

Diving 9 a.m.: women's 3m springboard final

Soccer 9 a.m.: women's bronze medal match Noon: men's gold medal match

Weightlifting 9 a.m.: men's 89kg 1:30 p.m.: women's 71kg

Volleyball 10 a.m.: men's bronze medal match

Cycling Track 12:09 p.m.: women's madison, final 1:02 p.m.: men's sprint, finals - race 2 1:38 p.m.: men's sprint, finals - decider

Wrestling 1:15 p.m.: men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match 1:25 p.m.: men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match 1:35 p.m.: men's freestyle 57k final 1:45 p.m.: men's freestyle 86kg bronze medal match 1:55 p.m.: men's freestyle 86kg bronze medal match 2:05 p.m. : men's freestyle 86kg final 2:15 p.m.: women's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match 1:25 p.m.: women's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match 1:35 p.m.: women's freestyle 57kg final

Athletics 1:30 p.m.: women's 4x100m relay final 1:37 p.m.: women's shot put final 1:47 p.m.: men's 4x100m relay final 2 p.m.: women's 400m final 2:13 p.m.: men's triple jump final 2:25 p.m.: women's heptathlon 800m 2:57 p.m.: women's 10,000m final 3:45 p.m.: men's 400m hurdles final 1:30 a.m.: men's marathon

Taekwondo 2:19 p.m.: women's 67kg bronze medal contest 2:49 p.m.: women's 67kg bronze medal contests 2:34 p.m.: men's 80kg bronze medal contests 3:04 p.m.: men's 80kg bronze medal contests 3:19 p.m.: women's 67kg gold medal contest 3:37 p.m.: men's 80kg gold medal contest

Beach Volleyball 3 p.m.: women's bronze medal match 4:30 p.m.: women's gold medal match

Breaking 3:19 p.m.: B-girls bronze medal battles 3:29 p.m.: B-girls gold medal battle

Boxing 3:30 p.m.: men's 71kg - final 3:47 p.m.: women's 50kg - final 4:34 p.m.: men's 92kg - final 4:51 p.m.: women's 66kg - final



