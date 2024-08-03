Olympic medals today: What is the medal count at 2024 Paris Games on August 3?

Expect fireworks at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

American gymnast Simone Biles has won two gold medals in Paris so far, finishing on top of the podium in the women's all-around competition and the team event final. She will have an opportunity to pick up a third gold in the vault final on Saturday, but Brazil superstar Rebeca Andrade stands in her way. Andrade finished with silver in the tightly-contested all-around competition, which Biles called stressful: "I don't want to compete with Rebeca no more. I'm tired. She's way too close. I've never had an athlete that close. It definitely put me on my toes."

Over on the track, U.S. sprinting sensation Sha'Carri Richardson will run in the 100-meter dash on Saturday at Stade de France. Richardson, the defending world champion in the 100, is a favorite to win, even more so after Jamaica's Shericka Jackson scratched from the event earlier this week.

Meanwhile, American Ryan Crouser is looking to win his third consecutive Olympic gold medal in men's shot put. Here's what to know about the medal count ahead of day eight of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Sha'carri Richardson (USA) wins a women's 100-meter round 1 race during the Paris Olympics.

What is the medal count at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. leads the overall medal count with 43 — nine gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze. However, China leads the gold medal count with 13. Here is the top 10 by total:

1. USA — 43 (9 gold, 18 silver, 16 bronze)

2. France — 36 (11 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze)

3. China — 31 (13 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze)

4. Great Britain — 27 (9 gold, 10 silver, 8 bronze)

5. Australia — 22 (11 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze)

6. Japan — 18 (8 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze)

7. Italy — 17 (5 gold, 8 silver, 4 bronze)

8. South Korea — 16 (7 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze)

9. Canada — 11 (3 gold, 2 silver, 6 bronze)

10. Netherlands — 9 (4 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze)

For the full medal count at the 2024 Paris Olympics, click here.

What Olympic medals are up for grabs Saturday?

Here are all the Olympic medal events scheduled for Saturday, in addition to what time the action starts. All times are Eastern:

Shooting 3:30 a.m.: 25m pistol women's final 9:30 a.m.: skeet men's final

Equestrian 4:00 a.m.: dressage team grand prix special

Rowing 4:18 a.m.: women's single sculls final A 4:30 a.m.: men's single sculls final A 4:50 a.m.: women's eight final A 5:10 a.m.: men's eight final A

Cycling Road 5:00 a.m.: men's road race

Tennis 6:00 a.m.: men's doubles gold medal match Second on Philippe Chatrier: men's doubles bronze medal match Third on Philippe Chatrier: women's singles gold medal match Fourth on Philippe Chatrier: men's singles bronze medal match

Table Tennis 7:30 a.m.: women's singles bronze medal match 8:30 a.m. : women's singles gold medal match

Sailing 6:13 a.m.: women's windsurfing final 6:33 a.m.: men's windsurfing final

Archery 8:33 a.m.: women's individual bronze medal match 8:46 a.m.: women's individual gold medal match

Badminton 9:00 a.m.: women's doubles bronze medal match Not before 10:10 a.m.: women's doubles gold medal match

Artistic Gymnastics 9:30 a.m.: men's floor exercise final 10:20 a.m.: women's vault final 11:16 a.m.: men's pommel horse final

Judo 10:00 a.m.: mixed team bronze medal A Second on mat 1: mixed team bronze medal B Third on mat 1: mixed team final

Boxing 11:38 a.m.: women's 60kg-semifinal 4:08 p.m.: women's 60kg-semifinal

Fencing 1:00 p.m.: women's sabre team bronze medal match 2:00 p.m.: women's sabre team gold medal match

Athletics 1:35 p.m.: men's shot put final 2:20 p.m.: women's triple jump final 2:55 p.m.: 4x400m relay mixed final 3:20 p.m.: women's 100m final 3:45 p.m.: men's decathlon 1500m

Swimming 2:30 p.m.: men's 100m butterfly final 3:08 p.m.: women's 200m individual medley final 3:28 p.m.: women's 800m freestyle final 3:58 p.m.: mixed 4x100m medley relay final

Surfing 3:24 p.m.: men's bronze medal match 4:00 p.m.: men's gold medal match 4:36 p.m.: women's bronze medal match 5:12 p.m.: women's gold medal match



