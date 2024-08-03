Olympic live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson runs in women's 100 semifinals

SAINT-DENIS, France — Sha’Carri Richardson has a chance to be crowned the fastest woman in the world Saturday at the Paris Olympics.

The women’s 100 semifinals and final are scheduled for Saturday. Richardson won her opening round heat on Friday, running a 10.94.

Richardson cruised to the finish line in her first-round win. She has the fourth-fastest time entering the 100 semifinals.

The 5-foot-1 U.S. sprinter is the front-runner to win Olympic gold in the women’s 100. Her season-best 10.71 is the fastest time in the world this year. An American woman hasn't won the women's 100 at the Olympics since Gail Devers at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about Richardson ahead of Saturday’s action at Stade de France.

USA's Sha'carri Richardson wins a women's 100m round 1 race during the Paris Olympics at Stade de France.

When does Sha’Carri Richardson run 100 semifinals?

The semifinals in the women’s 100 is at 1:50 p.m. ET. There are three heats in the semifinal. The top two in each heat, plus the next two fastest times advance to the final.

When is women’s 100 final?

The final in the women’s 100 is at 3:20 p.m. ET.

