Olympic golf leaderboard: Women's scores, updates from Round 4 at Le Golf National

The final round of the women's golf tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics is sure to have an exciting finish.

Switzerland's Morgane Metraux and New Zealand's Ko Lydia enter the fourth and final round of the golf tournament at Le National Golf tied for first place ― and gold medal honors ― at 9-under. Of course, there can only be one gold medal, so a potential playoff to determine the champion is in play for who gets gold and who gets silver.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS Follow USA TODAY's full Summer Olympics coverage here

The U.S.'s Rose Zhang enters the final day of the tournament tied for third place at 7-under, just two shots back of the leader, and in a tie with Japan's Miyu Yamashita. Zhang closed out her round with an eagle on a Par-5 18th hole. As for gold, there is a potential tie-breaker for the silver and bronze medals, which differs from the LPGA Tour, where only a playoff is determined for first place.

Zhang's teammate and defending gold champion Nelly Korda enters the final day in a three-way tie for seventh place at 4-under. The No. 1 golfer in the world should not be discounted from making a move on the final day to reach the podium or even win gold again. Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul (5th, 6-under) and Colombia's Mariajo Uribe (6th, 5-under) are also in contention for a medal.

Here's what to know from Saturday's fourth and final round of women's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including pairings, tee times, who is leading the leaderboard, how to watch information and more:

Olympic women's golf leaderboard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Round 4

Below are the top 21 golfers, including ties, atop the leaderboard for Round 3. For full results, click here.

1. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) : -9 (3)

T2. Miyu Yamashita (Japan): -8 (4)

T2. Ruoning Yin (China) : - 8 (5)

T4. Morgane Metraux (Switzerland): -7 (2)

T4. Rose Zhang (United States): -7 (2)

6. Amy Yang (Republic of Korea): -6 (5)

T7. Nelly Korda (United States) : -5 (4)

T7. Xiyu Lin (China) : -5 (4)

T7. Esther Henseleit (Germany): -5 (6)

T7. Hannah Green (Australia): -5 (6)

11. Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines) : -4 (7)

T12. Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa): -3 (7)

T12. Pia Babnik (Slovenia): -3 (6)

T12. Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand) : -3 (4)

T12. Brooke M. Henderson (Canada): -3 (3)

T16. Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei): -2 (7)

T16. Maja Stark (Sweden): -2 (5)

T16. Celine Boutier (France): -2 (3)

T19. Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei) -1 (9)

T19. Mariajo Uribe (Colombia): -1 (4)

Olympic women's golf Round 4 pairings

Here's a look at the golf pairings and tee times for Round 4 at the 2024 Paris Olympics courtesy of Golf Week:

All times Eastern

3 a.m.: Ursula Wikstrom (Finland), Leona Maguire (Ireland), Noora Komulainen (Finland)

3:11 a.m.: Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Perrine Delacour (France), Maria Fassi (Mexico)

3:22 a.m.: Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Sara Kouskova (Czech Republic)

3:33 a.m.: Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark), Paula Reto (South Africa), Anne van Dam (Netherlands)

3:44 a.m.: Madelene Stavnar (Norway), Ana Belac (Slovenia), Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

3:55 a.m.: Diksha Dagar (India), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Alena Sharp (Canada)

4:11 a.m.: Alexandra Forsterling (Germany), Aditi Ashok (India), Yuka Saso (Japan)

4:22 a.m.: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Sarah Schober (Austria), Shannon Tan (Singapore)

4:33 a.m.: Emma Spitz (Austria), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Charley Hull (Great Britain)

4:44 a.m.: Lilia Vu (U.S.), Klara Davidson Spilkova (Czech Republic), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland)

4:55 a.m.: Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Jin Young Ko (Korea), Celine Borge (Norway)

5:06 a.m.: Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Linn Grant (Sweden), Georgia Hall (Great Britain)

5:17 a.m.: Minjee Lee (Australia), Dottie Ardina (Philippines), Manon De Roey (Belgium)

5:33 a.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa), Azahara Munoz (Spain)

5:44 a.m.: Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Maja Stark (Sweden)

5:55 a.m.: Brooke Hendersonn (Canada), Esther Henseleit (Germany), Pia Babnik (Slovenia)

6:06 a.m. : Ruoning Yin (China), Hannah Green (Australia), Amy Yang (Korea)

6:17 a.m.: Nelly Korda (U.S.), Xiyu Janet Lin (China, Celine Boutier (France)

6:28 a.m.: Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia)

6:39 a.m.: Morgane Metraux (Switzerland), Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Rose Zhang (U.S.)

Who is competing for Team USA in Olympic women's golf?

The Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics includes Korda, Zhang and Lilia Vu. Korda won the gold medal honors in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Is there a cut line in Olympic women's golf?

There is no cut line in Olympic women's golf, meaning all 60 golfers who compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics advance to the fourth and final round at Le Golf National. This is different than how it is run at the LPGA.

Is there a playoff in Olympic women's golf?

Yes. If there's a tie at the end of Saturday's final round of golf, a playoff will determine who wins the tournament. However, if there is a tie in silver (second place) and bronze (third place), a playoff will also decide who wins those spots, which differs from the LPGA.

Olympic women's golf live TV coverage

TV channel: Golf Channel

The fourth and final round of the women's golf tournament the 2024 Paris Olympics at Le Golf National, will air live on the Golf Channel.

Olympic women's golf streaming options

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympics app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

Action from Saturday's fourth and final round of women's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics can be streamed on the NBC app, NBC Olympics app, or NBCOlympic.com using your TV provider credentials. The tournament can also be streamed on Fubo, which carries the Golf Channel and offers a free trial to select users, or on Peacock.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic golf leaderboard: Women's scores, results from Round 4