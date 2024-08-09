Olympic golf leaderboard: Women's scores, live results from Round 3 at Le Golf National

Welcome to Day 3 of women's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Entering Friday's Round 3 at Le Golf National, Switzerland's Morgane Metraux is the leader at 8-under par, having finished Thursday's Round 2 at 6-under par.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS: Follow USA TODAY's full Summer Olympics coverage here

Reigning gold medalist Nelly Korda enters Friday's Round 3 just outside of contention for the medal podium at 2-under par, which places her in a two-way tie for 12th place with Team USA teammate Rose Zhang. Korda saw her 4-under par Front 9 on Thursday canceled out by a seven on a Par 3 Hole 16 and a bogey on No. 17, dropping her from tied for second to tied for 12th.

With that, here are live updates to the leaderboard as Round 3 of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including tee times and pairings for Friday's round of golf:

Watch women's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Fubo (free trial)

Olympic women's golf leaderboard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard. This section will be updated.

Round 3

Below are the top 20 golfers, including ties, atop the leaderboard for Round 3. For full results, click here.

Holes completed in parentheses

1. Morgane Metraux (Switzerland) : -9 (1)

2. Ruoning Yin (China) : -7 (1)

3. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) : -5 (1)

T-4. Mariajo Uribe (Columbia) : -4 (2)

T-4. Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines) : -4 (2)

T-6. Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa) : -3 (3)

T-6. Xiyu Janet Lin (China) : -3 (3)

T-6. Rose Zhang (United States) : -3 (3)

T-6. Celine Boutier (France) : -3 (2)

T-6. Miyu Yamashita (Japan): -3 (2)

T-6. Pia Babnik (Slovenia) : -3 (2)

12. Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand) : -2 (2)

T-13. Lilia Vu (United States) : -1 (4)

T-13. Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipai) : -1 (4)

T-15. Brook M. Henderson (Canada): E (9)

T-15. Gaby Lopez (Mexico) : E (5)

T-15. Amy Yang (Republic of Korea): E (4)

T-15. Nelly Korda (United States) : -E (4)

T-15. Diksha Dagar (Indiana) : E (5)

T-20. Dottie Ardina (Philippines): +1 (9)

T-20. Minjee Lee (Australia): +1 (6)

T-20. Esther Henseleit (Germany): +1 (6)

T-20. Maja Stark (Sweden) : +1 (5)

T-20. Aditi Ashok (India): +1 (4)

Olympic women's golf Round 3 pairings

Here's a look at the golf pairings and tee times for Round 3 at the 2024 Paris Olympics courtesy of Golf Week:

All times Eastern

3 a.m.: Perrine Delacour (France), Maria Fassi (Mexico) and Noora Komulainen (Finland)

3:11 a.m.: Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Ursula Wikstrom (Finland) and Leona Maguire (Ireland)

3:22 a.m.: Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland) and Charley Hull (Great Britain)

3:33 a.m.: Yuka Saso (Japan), Carlota Ciganda (Spain) and Alessandra Fanali (Italy)

3:44 a.m.: Sara Kouskova (Czech Republic), Alexandra Forsterling (Germany) and Paula Reto (South Africa)

3:55 a.m.: Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Madelene Stavnar (Norway) and Klara Davidson Spilkova (Czech Republic)

4:11 a.m.: Ana Belac (Slovenia), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark) and Anne van Dam (Netherlands)

4:22 a.m.: Sarah Schober (Austria), Shannon Tan (Singapore) and Dottie Ardina (Philippines)

4:33 a.m.: Brooke Henderson (Canada), Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand) and Georgia Hall (Great Britain)

4:44 a.m.: Manon De Roey (Belgium), Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei) and Hannah Green (Australia)

4:55 a.m.: Hyo Joo Kim (Republic of Korea), Azahara Munoz (Spain) and Alena Sharp (Canada)

5:06 a.m.: Linn Grant (Sweden), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland), Jin Young Ko (Republic of Korea)

5:17 a.m.: Emma Spitz (Austria), Minjee Lee (Australia) and Esther Henseleit (Germany)

5:33 a.m.: Maja Stark (Sweden), Gaby Lopez (Mexico) and Celine Borge (Norway)

5:44 a.m.: Lilia Vu (United States), Amy Yang (Republic of Korea) and Aditi Ashok (India)

5:55 a.m.: Nelly Korda (United States), Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei) and Diksha Dagar (India)

6:06 a.m.: Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa), Xiyu Janet Lin (China) and Rose Zhang (United States)

6:17 a.m.: Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand), Celine Boutier (France) and Miyu Yamashita (Japan)

6:28 a.m.: Mariajo Uribe (Colombia), Pia Babnik (Slovenia) and Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines)

6:39 a.m.: Morgane Metraux (Switzerland), Ruoning Yin (China) and Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

Watch women's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Peacock

Who is competing for Team USA in Olympic women's golf?

Team USA's roster at the 2024 Paris Olympics includes Korda, Zhang and Lilia Vu. Korda is the defending gold medal winner from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Is there a cut line in Olympic women's golf?

No. Unlike the LPGA, there is no cut line in Olympic women's golf. This means that all 60 golfers who are competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics advanced into Round 3 and will play Friday and Saturday at Le Golf National.

Is there a playoff in Olympic women's golf?

Yes. Like the LPGA Tour, if there is a tie atop the leaderboard after Saturday's final round of golf, there will be a playoff. However, unlike the LPGA Tour, there will be a playoff to determine who wins the silver (second place) and bronze (third place) medals should there be a tie for those positions as well.

Olympic women's golf live TV coverage

TV channel: Golf Channel

Friday's third round of golf at Le Golf National will be aired live on Golf Channel.

Olympic women's golf streaming options

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympics app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

You can stream Friday's third round of women's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics on the go on the NBC app, NBC Olympics app or on NBCOlympics.com by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also stream it on Fubo, which carries the Golf Channel and offers a free trial, or on Peacock.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic golf leaderboard: Women's scores, live results from Round 3