Olympic golf leaderboard: Live women's scores, results from Round 1 at Le Golf National

Round 1 of the women's golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics is underway at Le Golf National, and the third iteration of this Olympic event features a bevy of LPGA Tour stars.

The United States is represented by the top two golfers in the current world rankings — No. 1 Nelly Korda, the defending Olympic champion at the Tokyo Games, and No. 2 Lilia Vu. Former Stanford phenom and world No. 10 golfer Rose Zhang rounds out the American trio. Team USA and South Korea are the only countries with three golfers in the 60-woman field, and nine of the top 10 golfers in the world are participating this week.

This promises to be an exciting tournament and we'll track it all for you here with a Round 1 live leaderboard throughout Wednesday's action.

Olympic women's golf leaderboard today

Scores courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Round 1

Below are the top 20 golfers, including ties, atop the leaderboard for Round 1. For full result, click here.

1. Celine Boutier (France) : -7 (16)

T-2. Lilia Vu (USA) : -4 (15)

T-2. Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa) : -4 (14)

T-4. Gaby Lopez (Mexico) : -2 (F)

T-4. Morgane Metraux (Switzerland) : -2 (F)

T-4. Mariajo Uribe (Columbia) : -2 (16)

T-7. Diksha Dagar (India) : -1 (17)

T-7. Celine Borge (Norway) : -1 (F)

T-7. Janet Xiyu Lin (China) : -1 (F)

T-7. Miyu Tamashita (Japan) : -1 (14)

T-7. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) : -1 (14)

T-12. Manon de Roey (Belgium) : E (F)

T-12. Aditi Ashok (India) : E (F)

T-12. Esther Henseleit (Germany) : E (F)

T-12. Rose Zhang (USA) : E (F)

T-12. Nelly Korda (USA) : E (F)

T-12. Ruoning Yin (China) : E (F)

T-12. Ashley Lau (Malaysia) : E (F)

T-12. Bianca Pagdanganan (Phillipines) : E (F)

T-12. Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland) : E (17)

T-12. Minjee Lee (Australia) : E (16)

T-10. Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand): E (13)

Who is competing for Team USA at the Paris Olympics in golf?

The 60-woman field at the Olympic golf tournament features nine of the top 10 golfers in the world at the moment, including Korda (No. 1), Vu (No. 2) and Zhang (No. 9). Amy Yang (No. 3) and Jin Young Ko (No. 4) of South Korea and China's Ruoning Yin (No. 5) are also in the Olympics.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko, who won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, is also back to make a run at that elusive gold medal.

Is there a cut line in Olympic golf?

No, the Olympics have no cut line, unlike most LPGA Tour events. All 60 players who started the tournament on Wednesday are still golfing on the final day of the tournament on Saturday.

Does Olympic golf have a playoff?

Yes, Olympic golf does use a playoff to determine not only who wins gold, but also the silver and bronze medals, if necessary.

Olympic golf Round 1 pairings, tee times

Here's a look at the golf pairings and tee times for Round 1 at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

All times Eastern

3 a.m.: Perrine Delacour (France), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Manon de Roey (Belgium)

3:11 a.m.: Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Anne van Dam (Netherlands)

3:22 a.m.: Aditi Ashok (India), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Esther Henseleit (Germany)

3:33 a.m.: Shannon Tan (Singapore), Maria Fassi (Mexico), Celine Borge (Norway)

3:44 a.m.: Hannah Green (Australia), Charley Hull (Great Britain), Rose Zhang (USA)

3:55 a.m.: Nelly Korda (USA), Jin Young Ko (Korea), Ruoning Yin (China)

4:11 a.m.: Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Brooke Henderson (Canada), Xiyu Janet Lin (China)

4:22 a.m.: Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

4:33 a.m.: Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Ursula Wikstrom (Finland)

4:44 a.m.: Dottie Ardina (Philippines), Noora Komulainen (Finland), Madelene Stavnar (Norway)

4:55 a.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Diksha Dagar (India), Emma Spitz (Austria)

5:06 a.m.: Azahara Munoz (Spain), Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Morgane Metraux (Switzerland)

5:17 a.m.: Alexandra Forsterling (Germany), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark)

5:33 a.m.: Klara Davidson Spilkova (Czech Republic), Paula Reto (South Africa), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia)

5:44 a.m.: Yuka Saso (Japan), Minjee Lee (Australia), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)

5:55 a.m.: Celine Boutier (France), Lilia Vu (USA), Amy Yang (Korea)

6:06 a.m.: Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Maja Stark (Sweden)

6:17 a.m.: Leona Maguire (Ireland), Georgia Hall (Great Britain), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)

6:28 a.m.: Ana Belac (Slovenia), Sara Kouskova (Czech Republic), Alena Sharp (Canada)

6:39 a.m.: Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Sarah Schober (Austria), Pia Babnik (Slovenia)

Olympic golf live TV coverage, how to watch

TV channel: Golf Channel

The Golf Channel will broadcast women's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics at Le Golf National.

Olympic golf streaming options

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympics app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

The first round of the women's individual stroke play at the 2024 Paris Olympics can be streamed on the NBC app, NBC Olympic app, or NBCOlympics.com by logging in with your TV provider credentials.

You can also stream it on Fubo, which carries the Golf Channel and offers a free trial, or on Peacock.

