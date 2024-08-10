Olympic golf broadcaster Morgan Pressel apologizes for seeming to drop 'F-bomb' on live TV

There is a reason why most live sports broadcasts have a five to 10-second delay before the signal is sent to the television viewer.

Because of live television, viewers don't know what they are going to hear or see outside the sporting contest they are witnessing.

NBC Sports censors apparently didn't get the memo or didn't realize that on Friday during the third round of the women's golf tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Brooke Henderson of Canada hit an approach shot on a par 5 during her round, prompting her to give a fist pump.

Commentator Morgan Pressel, a former professional golfer herself, was in the mood to celebrate Henderson as well when she dropped what sounded like an "F" bomb on air.

"Yeah, let’s give Brittany a little pump. She’s (expletive) fired up. You love to see it," Pressel seemed to say.

No harm, no foul as the broadcast continued without much of a mention of the apparent slip-up.

Pressel apologized during Saturday's broadcast of the women's final round.

"I just want to take a moment to acknowledge something that I said yesterday during the broadcast," Pressel said. "I stumbled over my words and unfortunately it sounded as if I said something inappropriate and I'm so sorry that it came across as such because I would never say that on the air in a broadcast."

The golf competition has been shown on the Golf Channel and Peacock.

