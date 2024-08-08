Olympic basketball schedule today: Bracket, schedule, tipoff times, how to watch

Four teams remain in the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Two teams will lose and fight for the bronze medal, while the two winners will have a chance at earning gold. The final two games of the event take place Saturday.

Among the teams still in contention is the United States, who have beat each opponent it has faced by double digits so far, including a 122-87 win over Brazil in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Americans have been led by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who's averaging 16.8 points per game during the tournament. Former NBA MVPs Kevin Durant and LeBron James are close behind, averaging 14.8 and 13.8 per game, respectively.

The other remaining teams are Serbia, Germany and France, each of which boast high-end NBA talent.

Here's the full schedule for the Olympic basketball semifinals on Thursday:

Olympic basketball schedule today

All times Eastern.

Here's the full Olympic men's basketball schedule for Thursday, Aug. 8:

France vs. Germany | 11:30 a.m. | USA Network

United States vs. Serbia | 2:45 p.m. | USA Network

What channel is Olympic basketball on today?

TV channel: USA Network

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

France-Germany and United States-Serbia will both air live on USA Network, with streaming options available on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC app and NBC Olympic app, Peacock and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Team USA basketball schedule Olympics

Here's Team USA's full schedule and results from the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Sunday, July 28: United States 110, Serbia 84

Wednesday, July 31: United States 103, South Sudan 86

Saturday, Aug. 3: United States 104, Puerto Rico 83

Tuesday, Aug. 6: United States 122, Brazil 87

Thursday, Aug. 8: United States vs. Serbia | 2:45 p.m.

