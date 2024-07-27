Olympic basketball gold medal winners: Complete list of every champion at Olympics

Team USA basketball has dominated the competition at the Olympics.

Basketball was first introduced at the Olympics at the 1904 Games in St. Louis, solely as a demonstration. More than three decades later, men's basketball made its official Olympic debut at the 1936 Berlin Games. Women's basketball made its debut at the Games 40 years later, at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Just how dominant are the Americans? The U.S. men's national team was undefeated at the Olympics from 1936 to 1968, while the American women have not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

The U.S. men have the most gold medals out of any country, winning the tournament in 16 of the 20 Olympic Games featuring men's basketball. The Soviet Union (2), Yugoslavia (1) and Argentina (1) are the only other countries to top the Olympic podium in men's basketball.

Diana Taurasi celebrates Team USA's championship in women's basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the fifth gold medal of her Olympic career.

The U.S. women also have the most gold medals, winning the tournament in nine of 12 Olympic Games. The Soviet Union (2) and the Unified Team (1) — which was a delegation made up of athletes from the former Soviet states that competed at the 1992 Barcelona Games — are the only other squads to win gold in women's basketball.

Team USA's Diana Taurasi can break her tie with Sue Bird for the most Olympic gold medals in basketball if the American women win the tournament in Paris.

Olympic men's basketball gold medal winners

Here's every Olympic gold medalist since men's basketball debuted as a medal event at the Games in 1936:

2020, Tokyo: U.S. (87–82 win over France in final); Australia bronze

2016, Rio: U.S. (96–66 win over Serbia); Spain bronze

2012, London: U.S. (107–100 win over Spain); Russia bronze

2008, Beijing: U.S. (118–107 win over Spain); Argentina bronze

"Redeem Team": After the U.S. men had a disappointing bronze medal finish in 2004, captain Kobe Bryant led the U.S. men back to international prominence. The roster featured four Hall of Famers – Bryant, Jason Kidd, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh – in addition to several future Hall of Famers like LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.

2004, Athens: Argentina (84–69 win over Italy); U.S. bronze

2000, Sydney: U.S. (85–75 win over France); Lithuania bronze

1996, Atlanta: U.S. (95–69 win over Yugoslavia); Lithuania bronze

1992, Barcelona: U.S. (117–85 win over Croatia); Lithuania bronze

"Dream Team": The 1992 U.S. men's Olympic team was the first to feature NBA players. The Dream Team, often hailed as the greatest team ever assembled, dominated the competition and defeated every opponent by an average of 44 points en route to gold. All but one player on the roster (soon-to-be rookie Christian Laettner) was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The rest of the lineup: Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Clyde Drexler, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Chris Mullin, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, John Stockton.

Michael Jordan and the "Dream Team" won the 1992 gold medal.

1988, Seoul: Soviet Union (76–63 win over Yugoslavia); U.S. bronze

1984, Los Angeles: U.S. (96–65 win over Spain); Yugoslavia bronze

1980, Moscow: Yugoslavia (86–77 win over Italy); Soviet Union bronze

The United States, in addition to 64 other countries, boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics following the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

1976, Montreal: U.S. (95–74 win over Yugoslavia); Soviet Union bronze

1972, Munich: Soviet Union (51-50 win over U.S.); Cuba bronze

The U.S. men's basketball team experienced its first Olympic defeat in the controversial gold medal game that was marred by questionable calls and allegations of cheating. The last three seconds of the game was replayed three times, ending with the Soviet Union winning by one point. The U.S filed a formal protest, but the Soviet Union was awarded gold. The 1972 U.S. men's basketball team didn't accept the silver medal and still haven't claimed it.

1968, Mexico City: U.S. (95–69 win over Yugoslavia); Soviet Union bronze

1964, Tokyo: U.S. (73–59 win over Soviet Union); Brazil bronze

1960, Rome: U.S. (Winner determined by pool play); Soviet Union silver; Brazil bronze

1956, Melbourne: U.S. (89–55 win over Soviet Union); Uruguay bronze

1952, Helsinki: U.S. (36–25 win over Soviet Union); Uruguay bronze

1948, London: U.S. (65–21 win over France); Brazil bronze

1936, Berlin: U.S. (19–8 win over Canada); Mexico bronze

Olympic women's basketball gold medal winners

Here's every Olympic gold medalist since women's basketball debuted as a medal event at the Games in 1976:

2020, Tokyo: U.S. (90-75 win over Japan in final); France bronze

American basketball stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi won their fifth straight Olympic gold medal in Tokyo to become the all-time leaders for Olympic gold medals in basketball.

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird bite their gold medals after winning gold in Tokyo.

2016, Rio: U.S. (101–72 win over Spain); Serbia bronze

2012, London: U.S. (86–50 win over France); Australia bronze

2008, Beijing: U.S. (92–65 win over Australia); Russia bronze

2004, Athens: U.S. (74–63 win over Australia); Russia bronze

2000, Sydney: U.S. (76–54 win over Australia); Brazil bronze

1996, Atlanta: U.S. (111–87 win over Brazil); Australia bronze

1992, Barcelona: Unified Team (76–66 win over China); U.S. bronze

The United States suffered just its third loss in Olympic history during a semifinal match against the Unified Team, a delegation that represented the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The 1992 Olympic semifinal loss is the U.S. women's last loss in the Games.

1988, Seoul: U.S. (77–70 win over Yugoslavia); Soviet Union bronze

1984, Los Angeles: U.S. (85–55 win over South Korea); China bronze

1980, Moscow: Soviet Union (104–73 win over Bulgaria); Yugoslavia bronze

The United States, in addition to 64 other countries, boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics following the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

1976, Montreal: Soviet Union (winner determined by pool play); U.S. silver; Bulgaria bronze

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic basketball gold medal winners: Complete list