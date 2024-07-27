Olympic basketball gold medal winners: Complete list of every champion at Olympics
Team USA basketball has dominated the competition at the Olympics.
Basketball was first introduced at the Olympics at the 1904 Games in St. Louis, solely as a demonstration. More than three decades later, men's basketball made its official Olympic debut at the 1936 Berlin Games. Women's basketball made its debut at the Games 40 years later, at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Just how dominant are the Americans? The U.S. men's national team was undefeated at the Olympics from 1936 to 1968, while the American women have not lost an Olympic game since 1992.
The U.S. men have the most gold medals out of any country, winning the tournament in 16 of the 20 Olympic Games featuring men's basketball. The Soviet Union (2), Yugoslavia (1) and Argentina (1) are the only other countries to top the Olympic podium in men's basketball.
The U.S. women also have the most gold medals, winning the tournament in nine of 12 Olympic Games. The Soviet Union (2) and the Unified Team (1) — which was a delegation made up of athletes from the former Soviet states that competed at the 1992 Barcelona Games — are the only other squads to win gold in women's basketball.
Team USA's Diana Taurasi can break her tie with Sue Bird for the most Olympic gold medals in basketball if the American women win the tournament in Paris.
Olympic men's basketball gold medal winners
Here's every Olympic gold medalist since men's basketball debuted as a medal event at the Games in 1936:
2020, Tokyo: U.S. (87–82 win over France in final); Australia bronze
2016, Rio: U.S. (96–66 win over Serbia); Spain bronze
2012, London: U.S. (107–100 win over Spain); Russia bronze
2008, Beijing: U.S. (118–107 win over Spain); Argentina bronze
"Redeem Team": After the U.S. men had a disappointing bronze medal finish in 2004, captain Kobe Bryant led the U.S. men back to international prominence. The roster featured four Hall of Famers – Bryant, Jason Kidd, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh – in addition to several future Hall of Famers like LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.
2004, Athens: Argentina (84–69 win over Italy); U.S. bronze
2000, Sydney: U.S. (85–75 win over France); Lithuania bronze
1996, Atlanta: U.S. (95–69 win over Yugoslavia); Lithuania bronze
1992, Barcelona: U.S. (117–85 win over Croatia); Lithuania bronze
"Dream Team": The 1992 U.S. men's Olympic team was the first to feature NBA players. The Dream Team, often hailed as the greatest team ever assembled, dominated the competition and defeated every opponent by an average of 44 points en route to gold. All but one player on the roster (soon-to-be rookie Christian Laettner) was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The rest of the lineup: Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Clyde Drexler, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Chris Mullin, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, John Stockton.
1988, Seoul: Soviet Union (76–63 win over Yugoslavia); U.S. bronze
1984, Los Angeles: U.S. (96–65 win over Spain); Yugoslavia bronze
1980, Moscow: Yugoslavia (86–77 win over Italy); Soviet Union bronze
The United States, in addition to 64 other countries, boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics following the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
1976, Montreal: U.S. (95–74 win over Yugoslavia); Soviet Union bronze
1972, Munich: Soviet Union (51-50 win over U.S.); Cuba bronze
The U.S. men's basketball team experienced its first Olympic defeat in the controversial gold medal game that was marred by questionable calls and allegations of cheating. The last three seconds of the game was replayed three times, ending with the Soviet Union winning by one point. The U.S filed a formal protest, but the Soviet Union was awarded gold. The 1972 U.S. men's basketball team didn't accept the silver medal and still haven't claimed it.
1968, Mexico City: U.S. (95–69 win over Yugoslavia); Soviet Union bronze
1964, Tokyo: U.S. (73–59 win over Soviet Union); Brazil bronze
1960, Rome: U.S. (Winner determined by pool play); Soviet Union silver; Brazil bronze
1956, Melbourne: U.S. (89–55 win over Soviet Union); Uruguay bronze
1952, Helsinki: U.S. (36–25 win over Soviet Union); Uruguay bronze
1948, London: U.S. (65–21 win over France); Brazil bronze
1936, Berlin: U.S. (19–8 win over Canada); Mexico bronze
Olympic women's basketball gold medal winners
Here's every Olympic gold medalist since women's basketball debuted as a medal event at the Games in 1976:
2020, Tokyo: U.S. (90-75 win over Japan in final); France bronze
American basketball stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi won their fifth straight Olympic gold medal in Tokyo to become the all-time leaders for Olympic gold medals in basketball.
2016, Rio: U.S. (101–72 win over Spain); Serbia bronze
2012, London: U.S. (86–50 win over France); Australia bronze
2008, Beijing: U.S. (92–65 win over Australia); Russia bronze
2004, Athens: U.S. (74–63 win over Australia); Russia bronze
2000, Sydney: U.S. (76–54 win over Australia); Brazil bronze
1996, Atlanta: U.S. (111–87 win over Brazil); Australia bronze
1992, Barcelona: Unified Team (76–66 win over China); U.S. bronze
The United States suffered just its third loss in Olympic history during a semifinal match against the Unified Team, a delegation that represented the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The 1992 Olympic semifinal loss is the U.S. women's last loss in the Games.
1988, Seoul: U.S. (77–70 win over Yugoslavia); Soviet Union bronze
1984, Los Angeles: U.S. (85–55 win over South Korea); China bronze
1980, Moscow: Soviet Union (104–73 win over Bulgaria); Yugoslavia bronze
The United States, in addition to 64 other countries, boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics following the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
1976, Montreal: Soviet Union (winner determined by pool play); U.S. silver; Bulgaria bronze
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic basketball gold medal winners: Complete list