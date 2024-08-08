Olympic basketball gold medal game: Men's final schedule, bracket, tipoff time in Paris

With the semifinal round of the 2024 Paris Olympics' men's basketball tournament over, the final two teams are set: Team USA and France. Each of those teams are leaving Paris with a medal, the question is whether it'll be gold or silver.

Team USA cruised through group play undefeated with the best point differential in the tournament (+64). They set a tournament high in points in their 122-87 win over Brazil in the quarterfinals. A third win over Serbia in the last six weeks, this time a comeback 95-91 win, clinched their fifth straight trip to the gold medal game.

Host France went 2-1 through group play and entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed. France beat Canada 82-73 in the quarterfinals to hand Canada its first loss of the tournament. A 73-69 win over Germany set up a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics gold medal game against Team USA.

Olympic men's basketball bracket

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Aug. 6

Germany 76-63 Greece

Serbia 95-90 Australia (OT)

France 82-73 Canada

Team USA 122-87 Brazil

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 8

Team USA 95-91 Serbia

France 73-69 Germany

Bronze medal game: Sat. Aug. 10

Germany vs. Serbia: 5:00 a.m. ET | USA Network

Olympic men's basketball: How to watch Team USA vs. France gold medal game

Date: Aug. 10, 2024

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Accor Arena, Paris

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com, fuboTV

