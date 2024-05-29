Olympiacos 1-0 Fiorentina: Greek football first as Thrylos win Europa Conference League

History made: Olympiacos (REUTERS)

Olympiacos beat Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League Final to become the first Greek team to win a major European trophy.

Ayoub El Kaabi was the hero with the winner in the 116 minutes, scoring his 33rd goal of a remarkable season to make history.

The result marked a second consecutive defeat in the Europa Conference League final for Fiorentina, who had reached this season's summit clash without losing a single game.

The Final started promisingly, with both teams coming out the traps with speed and style before settling into a high-intensity game but one low on quality in front of goal.

El Kaabi in particular struggled to assert himself in the game despite his prolific season, until finally taking his chance with four minutes to go.

With the game seemingly headed to a penalty shootout, El Kaabi got in front of his marker to bundle in Santiago Hezze's cross but the players and fans had a long, nervous wait for VAR to check for offside before the goal was awarded.