Olivier Dall’Oglio’s position as Saint-Étienne manager under threat

We may only be three games into the Ligue 1 season, however, L’Équipe understands that Olivier Dall’Oglio’s position in the dugout at AS Saint-Étienne may already be coming under threat.

Arriving mid-season Dall’Oglio succeeded in bringing Saint-Étienne, a fallen giant in French football, back into the top-flight. He did so through a relegation play-off victory over FC Metz. That achievement saw his short-term contract automatically renewed for a further season. He has this clause, rather than the confidence of the club’s new owners, Kilmer Sports Ventures, to thank for his renewal at ASSE.

Unconvinced by keeping Dall’Oglio at the offset, the Frenchman’s position is looking increasingly under threat, with Les Verts currently rock-bottom of Ligue 1, heading into the first international break of the season. Dall’Oglio did not get much of a say in recruitment but was insistent on the arrival of Yunis Abdelhamid on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Stade de Reims. His poor performances further weaken the manager’s position.

It is not yet critical for Dall’Oglio, but his position is contested and it remains to be seen how long he will be given to turn the situation around.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle