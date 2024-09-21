Oliver Glasner in 'fight mode' as Crystal Palace for first Premier League win

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says his side are in fight mode ahead of Manchester United's visit to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have claimed two points from their last two top-flight games after losing their first two matches of the Premier League campaign.

The hosts triumphed 4-0 the last time these two sides met in south London during a brilliant end-of-season run, but Saturday's contest comes at a time when Glasner's newest recruits are still settling in.

The Austrian, who later admitted "patience is not my biggest strength", said: "We also know that many of our players didn't have a pre-season, and now it's finding the rhythm.

"It's not so fluent, like we would wish, but I think it's also not possible at the moment. It's also a fact that the last four games (including the Carabao Cup) were two wins and two draws.

"So after losing the first two games of the season we are fighting back in the league. We are fighting back into our best shape.

"But this is sometimes, you don't have to think about it because everything is working, everything is running.

"But sometimes you have to fight for this, and this is what really gives me a lot of confidence and appreciation as a manager of this group is that they are fighting for their points, that they are fighting for their wins, and this is what we will do tomorrow."

Deadline-day signing Eddie Nketiah opened his Eagles account in Palace's 2-1 Carabao Cup third-round win over QPR on Tuesday night, while it took Jean-Philippe Mateta's stoppage-time penalty to salvage last weekend's Premier League draw with Leicester.

Midfielder Cheick Doucoure is unavailable to face United after sustaining a toe tendon injury during the Foxes stalemate, while England midfielder Adam Wharton is available after he was rested against the Hoops.

Glasner said: "Very often we have to manage him so he's not pain free.

"Some days are better, some are worse. He needed the rest. He played the entire game against Leicester, (so to play against QPR) three days later made no sense. He needed this time to rest but now he's fit."

Last season saw Palace secure the first league double in their history against Saturday's opponents, but Glasner reiterated: "It's a new season, it's a new game, it's different teams."

He insisted that "the expectations were wrong" from anyone who thought his side would pick up where they left off, with 19 points from their last seven games to conclude the last campaign.

Glasner's men beat an injury-hit United side during that run, but he remains optimistic about the Eagles' chances ahead of Saturday's late kick-off.

He added: "You can see that if you defend well you will get your chances, because they play very offensive football and a clear structure.

"That speaks for their manager, but I am convinced that we will find our spaces where we can create chances and score goals."