Oleksandr Usyk Is New Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Beats Tyson Fury In Split Decision
There is a new undisputed and undefeated heavyweight champion of the world.
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk joined Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Joe Frazier, Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali and Floyd Patterson as the only undisputed champions by winning a split decision over Tyson Fury. The fight took place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
More from Deadline
'At Home With The Furys' Wins Netflix A Rare Place In UK's Most-Watched Shows
Netflix Sets Documentary Series On Heavyweight Boxer Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wilder To Retain Heavyweight Boxing Title
The previously undefeated Fury was convinced he won the fight. But the scorecards favored Usyk.
“I believe I won that fight,” Fury said to DAZN.“I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them. … We all put on a good fight, best we could do. And, you know, his country is at war, so people are siding with someone with a country at war. But make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion, and I’ll be back.”
Fury and Usyk reportedly have a rematch clause in their contract. ESPN reported that it’s planned for Oct. 12.
Usyk floored Fury in Round 9 en route to his split decision victory early Sunday at sold-out Kingdom Arena.
One judge scored it 114-113 for Fury, but the two others had it 114-113 and 115-112 for Usyk.
“It’s [a] big opportunity for me, for my family, for my country, for history,” said Usyk. “It’s [a] great day.” stretch. Fury won the final round unanimously, but by then it was too late.
Best of Deadline
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
2024-25 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Tonys, Guilds, BAFTAs, Spirits & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.