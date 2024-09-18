Old Trafford task force to deliver recommendation this year, Man United to start fan consultation process from Friday



Apart from significantly strengthening the first team and the academy, new co-owners INEOS also have grand plans for Old Trafford which has long been left neglected by the incompetent Glazers.

Pictures of the stadium roof leaking whenever it rains gets widely shared with fans also complaining about the overflowing toilets and the lack of space in the concourse.

There have even been complaints of debris falling on fans with the stadium creaking under its own weight with the American family not spending a single penny to refurbish the Theatre of Dreams.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reiterated his desire to build a new Old Trafford on the adjacent plot of land, the Old Trafford task force also could rule in favour of refurbishing the Theatre of Dreams while expanding the south stand.

As revealed by The Athletic, the task force is due to meet again on Thursday and they have been given a deadline of December 31 to deliver their report regarding the next step to be undertaken by INEOS.

Deadline set

“In an internal document seen by The Athletic, a deadline of December 31 has been set to deliver a report outlining the task force’s final recommendations for the project. United will then decide how to proceed.”

As promised by the British billionaire, United will consult fans over the next step with a mail set to be sent to around 500,000 supporters.

The Telegraph have reported that fans will be asked whether they want a new stadium or the current one to be revamped. The questionnaire will also include their current matchday experience, and what they want their future experience to look like.

“United’s men’s, women’s and executive season ticket holders, fans on the season-ticket waiting list and all official club members will have an initial opportunity to have their say on the hugely emotive issue when they receive a survey via email on Friday.

“The survey will cover fans’ current matchday experience, what they want their future experience to look like and will include and their opinions on the new build versus renovation options.”

“We want to hear from as many fans as possible during this process to ensure we can capture all their views and understand what our supporters want from a world class stadium in the future,” United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche said.

Fan consultation process

“This important survey is the first stage of our wider consultation with fans and will be followed by a series of focus groups and town hall meetings to make sure fan voice is at the heart of our decision-making process.”

As relayed by The Peoples Person earlier, Sir Jim is busy with plans of how to come up with the funds required to fund this massive new venture.

A private-public partnership could be mooted while he could put in more equity which, in turn, would increase his stake in the club, thereby slowly putting an end to the the Glazers’ reign.

Earlier this month, United entered into a strategic partnership with the Trafford Council and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) in an effort to “maximise the growth and regeneration opportunities of the Trafford Wharfside area.”

