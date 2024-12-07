How old is Kenny Dillingham? Age, more to know about Arizona State football coach

Kenny Dillingham has orchestrated one of the best turnarounds in college football during the 2024 season.

After winning just two games in 2023, No. 13 Arizona State (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) plays against No. 16 Iowa State (10-2, 7-2) with a chance to win a conference Championship and a shot at the 12-team College Football Playoff in Year 2 under Dillingham and the Sun Devils' first year in the Big 12.

The Sun Devils were picked to finish dead last in the Big 12 in their first year in the new conference. However, ASU closed the season with five straight wins, including back-to-back wins over then-No. 16 Kansas State and No. 14 BYU, to finish in a three-way tie for the conference standings.

The future is bright in Tempe, Arizona, as Dillingham is the youngest FBS football coach during the 2024 season. Here's what you need to know about Dillingham's age:

Kenny Dillingham age

Dillingham was born on April 28, 1990, making him 34. He is currently the youngest head coach in college football. Oregon coach Dan Lanning ― who Dillingham spent a year as an offensive coordinator under in 2022 ― is the second youngest FBS coach this season at 38.

He was born in Phoenix and grew up wanting to be the coach of the Sun Devils. He graduated from Arizona State in 2013. At his introductory press conference, he called the Arizona State job his "dream job."

Kenny Dillingham coaching record

Arizona State is Dillingham's first stop as a head coach. He served as an offensive analyst for the Sun Devils from 2014-15 before joining Mike Norvell's staff at Memphis from 2016 through 2018. In 2019, he took a job with Auburn as an offensive coordinator. In 2020, Dillingham re-joined Norvell as the offensive coordinator at Florida State for 2020-21. He served as Oregon's offensive coordinator in 2022.

Dillingham was hired to be the Sun Devils head coach on Nov. 27, 2022, to replace Herm Edwards.

Here's a look at Dillingham's record as a coach:

2023 (Arizona State): 3-9, 2-7 Pac-12

2024 (Arizona State): 10-2, 7-2 Big 12

Career record: 13-11

