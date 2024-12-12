Old friends Conners and Henderson reunite at Grant Thornton Invitational

Old friends Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson usually have to keep tabs on each other from afar, but this week they'll get to see one another up close.

Conners and Henderson will team up once again at the Grant Thornton Invitational, a unique event where some of the best golfers from the PGA and LPGA Tours compete as pairs. The tournament is quickly becoming an annual reunion for the two graduates of Golf Canada's junior program.

"Since turning professional, our careers have gone separate ways, and we haven't been able to cross paths too much," said Conners, who finished the men's season 39th on the FedEx Cup standings. "I'm always cheering her on from afar, and always have my eye on the LPGA Tour leaderboard when she's playing."

Henderson, likewise, has been keeping tabs on Conners's exploits.

"It's just been really fun to watch his career and cheer him on," said Henderson, who finished 13th in the women's tour's rankings. "I think this event has reconnected us, in a way, and it's been really special and great to be able to know his family and just to watch this game and be his partner here is really cool."

Both were on Team Canada back in 2013 when they won the Copa de las Americas along with Albin Choi and Augusta James.

Conners and Henderson also represented Canada at the last two Olympics but due to COVID-19 restrictions they didn't get to interact at the Tokyo Games in 2021. The men's and women's tournaments were on different weeks at the Paris Games this past summer.

The two Canadians finished second at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational last year with a combined score of 25 under, a shot behind New Zealand's Lydia Ko and Australia's Jason Day.

"It's been great to be able to share some experiences like the Olympics and this event last year and spending more time together has been awesome," said Conners, who is from Listowel, Ont. "She's this amazing person, amazing golfer, and a fun partner at this event."

The stacked leaderboard will see 16 pairs tee off on Friday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. American Tony Finau withdrew from the event on Wednesday afternoon. He was replaced as top-ranked Nelly Korda's partner by Daniel Berger.

"I feel like we make a great team, and I'm excited for Friday to tee it up and hopefully make some birdies and be inspired by (Conners's) great shots," said Henderson, who is from Smiths Falls, Ont.

PGA TOUR — Six Canadians are vying for a PGA Tour card at the PGA Tour Q-School this week. Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., Edmonton's Wil Bateman, Myles Creighton of Digby, N.S., Toronto's Sebastian Szirmak, as well as Matthew Anderson and Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Mississauga, Ont., will all be in the field at Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., this week.

LPGA TOUR — Hamilton's Alena Sharp and Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., both earned full status on the LPGA Tour for 2025 after solid showings at the final qualifying stage of the Q-Series on Monday. Sharp tied for 21st at 7 under and Leblanc tied for 24th at 6 under. The top 25 finishers in the tournament earned their status.

GOLFZON TOUR — A team of five golfers from the Greater Toronto Area will be competing in the GOLFZON Tour, a golf simulator league that features 12 teams from North America and the United Kingdom. The GOLFZON Tour quarterfinal match between Team Toronto and Team Orlando will stream online on YouTube on Dec. 19. Team Toronto played the match at a Golfplay location in Waterloo, Ont., on the virtual Old Course at St. Andrews on Dec. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2024.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press