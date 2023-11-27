Olave, Garrett, Wilson among injured in NFL's Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (L) makes a catch in front of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Chris Olave, Myles Garrett and Logan Wilson were among the key players injured in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Players hurt in Sunday's games will be evaluated to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return.

Olave sustained a concussion in the third quarter of the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He did not return. The star wide receiver totaled 114 yards on nine catches before his exit.

Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (shin) also sustained injuries. Falcons defensive back Mike Hughes injured his hand and did not return.

The Saints already were playing without starting wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is on injured reserve because of a knee injury. A.T. Perry, Keith Kirkwood and Lynn Bowden Jr. are the other wide receivers on the Saints' roster.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (R) sustained a concussion during a loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI

Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Isaiah Foskey, Kyle Phillips and Jason Pierre-Paul are the other defensive ends on the roster.

The Saints (5-6) will host the Detroit Lions (8-3) at 1 p.m. EST in New Orleans. The Falcons (5-6) will play the New York Jets (4-7) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Story continues

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox sustained a groin injury in Week 12. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI

Myles Garrett sustained an arm injury during the Cleveland Browns' 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. The star defensive end told reporters that he felt something pop in his left shoulder. He had the arm in a sling in the locker room, and was to undergo an MRI Monday.

Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was evaluated for a head injury. Wide receiver Amari Cooper sustained a rib injury. Defensive lineman Jordan Elliott left the game early because of an ankle issue.

Garrett totaled two tackles. The two-time All-Pro leads the NFL with 13 sacks this season. Cooper made two catches for 16 yards. Thompson-Robinson completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and a score.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson was in the concussion protocol. He did not say who will start at quarterback in Week 13. P.J. Walker is the only other quarterback on the Browns' roster.

The Browns (7-4) will face the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Broncos (6-5) will play the Houston Texans (6-5) on Sunday in Houston.

Linebacker Logan Wilson sustained an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not provide an update on Wilson, who was injured in the fourth quarter. He totaled a game-high 10 combined tackles.

Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III also sustained an ankle injury in the AFC North division matchup.

The Bengals (5-6) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) in Week 13. The Steelers (7-4) will host the Arizona Cardinals (2-10).

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (groin) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) were injured in their win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles (10-1) will host the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Bills (6-6) are on bye in Week 13.

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas sustained a head injury and was ruled out during a loss to the New York Giants. Douglas caught six passes for 49 yards before his fourth-quarter exit.

The Patriots (2-9) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The Giants (4-8) are on bye in Week 13. They will host the Green Bay Packers (5-6) in Week 14.

Several Carolina Panthers players were injured in their loss to the Tennessee Titans. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault sustained an ankle injury. Offensive linemen Chandler Zavala and Cade Mays sustained knee injuries. Panthers linebacker D.J. Johnson left the game early because of a neck injury.

The Panthers (1-10) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Titans (4-7) will host the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 13.

The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) will host the Chicago Bears (3-8) in the final game of Week 12 at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in Minneapolis.