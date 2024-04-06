Oklahoma City plays Charlotte on 3-game road slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (52-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-58, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Thunder visit Charlotte.

The Hornets are 11-28 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-28 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Thunder have gone 23-17 away from home. Oklahoma City is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording just 41.7 rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 7.9.

The Hornets are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Thunder allow to opponents. The Thunder average 119.8 points per game, 3.3 more than the 116.5 the Hornets give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 126-106 on Feb. 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to help lead the Thunder to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Thunder. Holmgren is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 102.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Amari Bailey: out (illness), LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Nick Richards: out (foot), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Cody Martin: out (ankle), Leaky Black: out (abdominal).

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (quad), Jalen Williams: out (ankle).

