Oklahoma City plays Boston, looks for 6th straight home win

Boston Celtics (26-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (29-5, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Boston trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Thunder are 16-2 on their home court. Oklahoma City has a 22-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics are 13-3 on the road. Boston ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.8.

The Thunder's 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Celtics allow. The Celtics average 18.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.1 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Thunder give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Thunder.

Tatum is averaging 28.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Celtics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 10-0, averaging 114.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Alex Caruso: day to day (hip).

Celtics: Al Horford: day to day (rest), Jaylen Brown: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press