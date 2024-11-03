Oklahoma City hosts Orlando in non-conference matchup

Orlando Magic (3-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-0, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Orlando Magic in non-conference play.

Oklahoma City went 57-25 overall last season while going 33-8 at home. The Thunder shot 49.9% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

Orlando finished 47-35 overall with an 18-23 record on the road last season. The Magic averaged 110.5 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (hand), Jaylin Williams: out (hamstring), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

Magic: Paolo Banchero: out (abdomen), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (knee).

