Okeke scores 18 off the bench, Florida International knocks off Florida National 110-55

MIAMI (AP) — Okechukwu Okeke scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Florida International past Florida National 110-55 on Thursday night.

Okeke also contributed 10 rebounds for the Panthers (1-2). Vianney Salatchoum scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Jayden Brewer shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six assists.

Jeremy Arnum finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Conquistadors. Cameron Johnson added 14 points, four assists and two blocks for Florida National.

The score was 50-25 at halftime, with Brewer racking up 14 points. Florida International extended its lead to 71-25 during the second half, fueled by a 21-0 scoring run. George Pridgett scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

