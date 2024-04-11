Looking Back at O.J. Simpson's NFL Career Before the Infamous Murder Trial

The former athlete, who died at 76, played in six Pro Bowls and was selected All-AFC and All-Pro five seasons in a row from 1972 through 1976

Robert Riger/Getty O.J. Simpson #32 Buffalo Bills

O.J. Simpson, the Hall of Fame football player best known for his infamous 1994 arrest for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, died on April 10. He was 76 years old.

Before he was known as a rising actor throughout the late-'70s and '80s and later, an accused murderer, Simpson had a successful NFL career and was revered by many in the sports world.

Born on July 9, 1947, Simpson began playing football in high school at Galileo Academy of Science and Technology in San Francisco. He went on to play at the collegiate level for City College of San Francisco, where his 2,552 yards and 54 touchdowns made him the all-time junior college rushing leader.

He transferred to the University of Southern California, where he led the nation in rushing in 1967 and 1968. In his senior year, Simpson was awarded the coveted Heisman Trophy, the Rose Bowl MVP and the Maxwell Award.

Related: O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 From Cancer, Family Announces

Focus on Sport/Getty O.J. Simpson #32 of the Buffalo Bills watches the finish of a play at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York.

In 1969, the Buffalo Bills drafted him as the first overall pick in the AFL-NFL Common Draft.

Simpson — who was often referred to by the nickname "Juice" — rushed 11,236 yards over his 11 seasons in the league. He scored 456 points for his teams on 76 touchdowns in total.

He also led the league in rushing in 1972, 1973, 1975 and 1976, and became the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in 1973. He still currently holds the record for average single season yards-per-game with 143.1.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simpson remained with the Bills until 1978 before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. He played just two seasons with the 49ers until his retirement in 1979.

Story continues

Simpson played in six Pro Bowls throughout his NFL career and was selected All-AFC and All-Pro five seasons in a row, from 1972 through 1976. He was named Player of the Year in 1972, 1973 and 1975. In 1983, Simpson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Getty Images/Getty Images Sport O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills in action during a game against the Denver Broncos at Rich Stadium in Buffalo, New York.

Related: The O.J. Nobody Knew — Read PEOPLE's July 4, 1994 Cover Story

After his retirement, Simpson worked in broadcasting as a football announcer.

He also parlayed his stardom into acting, with a recurring role on 1st & Ten as well as starring alongside Leslie Nielsen in The Naked Gun film trilogy. During his football career, he also had roles in The Towering Inferno and on the Roots miniseries.

When he was 19, Simpson married Marguerite Whitley. They had three children — Arnelle, Jason and Aeren Simpson. In 1979, Aeren drowned in the family's swimming pool at just age two. Later that year, Whitley and Simpson divorced.

In 1985, the former athlete married Nicole Brown Simpson. They had two children — Sydney and Justin Simpson — before divorcing in 1992. Brown Simpson was murdered in June 1994. Simpson was charged but found not guilty of his ex-wife's killing.

On Thursday, April 11, his family announced Simpson's death in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.