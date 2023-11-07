Oilers waive goaltender Jack Campbell amid brutal start to season

The Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images) (NHLI via Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of assignment, the team announced.

The 31-year-old netminder has struggled mightily to start the 2023-24 campaign, registering a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage through five games. Those numbers are a far cry from his career marks of 2.76 and .909, respectively.

Campbell is under contract through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $5 million.

The Oilers plan to call up Calvin Pickard from the AHL once Campbell clears waivers, according to Daily Faceoff reporter Frank Seravalli. Pickard figures to serve as the backup to Stuart Skinner.

Edmonton is off to an abysmal start after being pegged as Stanley Cup contenders before the season began. The Oilers currently sit second last in the Western Conference with a 2-8-1 record.

